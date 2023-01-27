Waco homeless coalition provides free services, battles low-income housing crisis

The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition held its biannual Project Homeless Connect event Friday, aimed to provide social services, medical testing, referrals, housing help and other physical goods to people battling housing insecurity in the Waco community.

Coalition board member Nicole Wiscombe said the event brings together more than 30 community partners twice a year as a “one-stop service fair.”

Wiscombe, who also works as director of housing and homeless services for the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, said the winter session coincides with the coalition’s Point-in-Time Count that serves as a census of the homeless population and determines federal funding aid.

The average age of homeless individuals is trending upward, likely coinciding with the retirement of the baby boomer generation, Wiscombe said.

“We’re also seeing an increase in young adults, but I think that’s because we have better programs to identify them now with the youth homelessness demonstration program,” she said.

Wiscombe said pervious counts would identify an average of 11 youths, but through programs at the Behavioral Health Network alone she knows that number is closer to 75. The average number of people counted each year is between 180 and 220 individuals.

“We expect to see more people, unfortunately, because there’s a lot of things that are impacting our community: COVID-19 is one of them, different market conditions that are impacting raising rents in Waco,” Wiscombe said.

Local musician Stephany Chavira welcomed guests at Friday's event with song at the front door, as she has for the past three years.

“You know, I might not be monetarily stable enough to give any kind of financial contributions, but I feel like music makes people happy, so it’s always a good gift to give out,” Chavira said, “as long as I can put a smile on people’s faces.”

Also returning to the event was the First Baptist Church of Waco’s bike ministry. Since the group’s inception about a year and a half ago it has given away a little more than 160 bikes, member Jim Morton said. The group receives mostly abandoned bikes from Baylor and meets once a week to repair bikes to be donated through Caritas of Waco and Mission Waco, Morton said.

The group was able to repair seven bikes by 11 a.m. Friday, including one that came in with no brake hardware at all. The owner rejoiced in the fix, saying he would not have to wear out his shoes anymore to slow down.

In one room, vendors from faith-based organizations, legal partners, several nonprofits and social service agencies offered free haircuts, legal options, domestic violence resources and other community outlets.

Ruth Smith, coalition board member representing Woodway Methodist, said she works with other board members as much as six weeks in advance to find out from those who work closely with the homeless population what items are of actual need.

“What we’re trying to do basically is not say, ‘this is what you need,’ but 'tell me what you need,' and we’ll provide that. … The church provides.” Smith said.

Some of the most sought-after items this year were flashlights, blankets and hygiene items, Smith said.

“People will come and if they need it, they take it. If they don’t need it, they don’t take it,” she said. “So again, talking with people that work with the homeless is so critical because then we can provide what’s needed.”

A second room offered health services, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, HIV and AIDS testing and doctor referrals. A third room was designated for providing meals to participants and hosting a listening session in which the coalition received feedback from people experiencing homelessness on the services it provides.

In the main hallway was a table for Heart to Home, a coordinated touchpoint that creates connections to several local housing programs through one application.

“Instead of going to different places to be put on different housing waitlists, they come to Heart to Home, whether calling by phone or going to a physical access point,” Wiscombe said. “We have an access point through Salvation Army, one through Mission Waco and we have one at the Dobey Drop-in Center.”

Applicants are pulled from the priority list by all housing programs based on eligibility, vulnerability and need, Wiscombe said. She said the Heart to Home program also partners with Waco Housing Authority, which has its own separate waitlist for Section 8 public housing, to offer emergency housing vouchers and prioritize people in most need for housing through Heart to Home.

Maj. April Taylor of The Salvation Army, the point organization for Heart to Home, said one thing she is noticing is the increase in women over 60 years old in shelters because of the cost of basic necessities.

“With rent going up so high they’re coming in and needing a lot more assistance than they have in the past,” Taylor said.

Taylor said many women do not quite meet the 65-year age break for federal funding but must find a way to live on their own, often resulting in uncomfortable living situations with relatives or homelessness.

There are more than 30 women over 60 years old currently on Heart to Home’s waitlist.

Wiscombe said the biggest trend systems across the county are seeing is an increase in unsheltered homelessness because of increases in rent that do not match increases in income. Not only are wages falling behind, but in communities with great economic expansion, housing loss becomes increasingly detrimental, she said. For people who live one paycheck away from homelessness, the loss of a job or an illness could cost them a place to live, Wiscombe said.

“We have a lot of economic development happening in this community, gentrification, a lot of tourism, and those are all very good things, but it has some side effects,” Wiscombe said. “Our community has a high rate of poverty and when you have that you have these compounding factors.”

Family Abuse Center prevention specialist Carmen Merritt said one in three Texans also experience domestic violence, a common cause resulting in homelessness.

“We know that in the homeless population in particular, especially women, one of the biggest things that they cite as a reason for homelessness is domestic violence,” Merritt said.