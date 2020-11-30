Waco homeless shelters brace for freeze, cold week ahead

Local shelters prepared for more guests Monday as temperatures dropped, finding a balance between adding beds while maintaining elbow room during a pandemic.
Temperatures fell through the afternoon and were forecast to drop to the upper 20s early Tuesday after a mild autumn. The National Weather Service forecast for Waco calls for daily highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through Friday.
My Brother’s Keeper, a shelter affiliated with Mission Waco, set up a heated tent with beds behind the building at 1217 Mary Ave. and made plans for overflow space a few blocks away at the Meyer Center.
At the Salvation Army Community Kitchen at 300 Webster Ave., staff marked the floor with tape and set up extra cots.
Diana Barrett, a volunteer manager with the Salvation Army, said it’s rare for all of Waco’s shelters to hit capacity, though that might happen if a long enough freeze hits.
“There’s a lot of collaboration, where (shelters) will talk to each other and try to come up with scenarios to better serve people, to come up with solutions if, heaven forbid, it should turn into a frozen tundra.”
Barrett jokingly added that frozen tundra in Central Texas could very well be next in a year as strange as 2020.
“There’s also a lot of collaboration among the different organizations,” Barrett said. “There’s Waco Street Ministry that goes out each week. ... Different groups will go out and make sure they have supplies like hand sanitizer, masks and things like that. We have masks her for folks. It’s rare you get any pushback, or folks without a mask.”
Carlton Willis, associate executive director of programs for Mission Waco, said My Brother’s Keeper saw three additional guests on its first cold weather night last week, bringing the total to 21.
He said the shelter has seen fewer overall guests this fall compared to last year, but he expects this week’s incoming cold weather to change that.
“I know this week is going to be a different story,” Willis said.
He said the shelter is still a 24/7 facility, and the shelter has backup plans in case more people need shelter. The main shelter can house about 25 people, while the tent could house between five and 10. Willis could not give a specific number for the Meyer Center.
“If we were to use all of the spaces, we could probably take up to somewhere between 50 and 60 folks, that would keep them socially distanced,” Willis said.
He said the Meyer Center, typically a day facility where homeless people can do laundry, take showers and access other services like case management and counseling, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. to those not staying at the shelter, to minimize contact between strangers.
The Salvation Army shelter housed 16 people in its long-term shelter on Sunday night and eight short-term guests, and shelter director Jorge Delgado expects that number to increase. He expects the facility can house 12 to 15 short-term, which is typical for a cold night.
“As far as our day-to-day routine, it’s pretty much the same thing except for the smaller tweaks we had to make for social distancing, and small tweaks like that.”
Barrett said the location has adapted to the pandemic’s restrictions before, serving takeout meals since March, requiring masks and informing people about updates to the laws and the virus’ path through McLennan County.
“Even with the weather, not everybody wants to come in,” Barrett said. “Some are better prepared for the colder weather, for some it’s just personal preference.”
Willis said some unsheltered people might choose to stay unsheltered for a range of reasons, either because they can’t tolerate being confined or don’t feel comfortable inside.
“I know when COVID-19 first hit and the city went on lockdown and we moved to 24/7 shelter for the homeless, they were given the option to stay in place,” Willis said. “We did have a significant number of folks, but not all of them chose to stay. It wasn’t fear of COVID, they just didn’t want to be in a place where they couldn’t come and go.”
Barrett said frostbite poses a serious threat to people without housing who are elderly, disabled, mentally ill or who already have other conditions to manage. This time of year, the Salvation Army is especially in need of blankets, socks, hats, hand warmers and gloves, especially gloves for large hands.
