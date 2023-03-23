Waco Homeschool Chess Club members placed at the 2023 Texas Super State Scholastic Chess Championship held March 3-5 in McAllen.

Eighth grader Logan Shafer placed first in the middle school championship section. The first-place finish means he will be representing Texas at the Dewain Barber National Tournament of Middle School State Champions this summer at the U.S. Open.

That competition will be July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This is an annual invitational event run by US Chess. Each state affiliate may nominate one player to represent its residents in grades 6-8.

Logan also placed 10th in the K-12 Blitz Chess Tournament.

The Waco Homeschool Middle School championship team included Logan Shafer and Alex Bianchi, another homeschool eighth grader. Their team placed 12th in the middle school championship section team competition.

Scores from the top four people on each team were combined to determine the team winners.

Waco Homeschool Chess Club members Tanish and Tanav Seelam placed in their sections.

Tanish Seelam (fifth grade, Chapel Park Elementary) placed seventh in the elementary championship section, and Tanav Seelam (second grade, Chapel Park Elementary) placed 19th in the primary JV section.

The tournament drew 1,267 players.

The Waco Homeschool Chess Club meets twice a month with about 20-25 scholastic chess players attending on average.

For local non-scholastic chess players, the Waco Chess Club has bimonthly meetups and monthly USCF-rated tournaments.

Both scholastic and nonscholastic players may attend Waco Chess Club meetings and tournaments. For more information on the Waco Chess Club, visit wacochess.org.