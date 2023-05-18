The city of Waco and Waco Police Department led a ceremony Thursday to honor peace officers from many law enforcement agencies who died in the line of duty to protect the people of McLennan County.

Following a tradition that has endured since President John Kennedy started it in 1962 — by proclaiming the week of May 15 as National Police Week to honor fallen officers — the ceremony paid homage to local, state and federal peace officers who died in the line of duty in McLennan County from 1871 to 2021. Peace officers, family members and residents gathered Thursday morning for the ceremony at the Waco Peace Officers Memorial at Indian Spring Park.

Waco City Marshal Laban Hoffman, who died Jan. 6, 1871, was the first peace officer to die in the line of duty in McLennan County. The most recent deaths of local officers in the line of duty were caused by COVID-19 during 2021. West City Marshal Michael Keathley died Sept. 2, 2021, and Officer Ricky Roberts of the McLennan Community College Police Department died July 19, 2021.

In nearby Milam County, Sgt. Joshua Lee Clouse of the Cameron Police Department died May 11, following an exchange of gunfire while serving a search warrant related to domestic violence. Clouse is the only officer to die in the line of duty this year in Texas, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

To date this year across the United States, 42 law enforcement officials have died in the line of duty. Nineteen died by gunfire, eight for medical reasons and six in automobile crashes, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Last year, 246 officers died nationally, including 82 of COVID-19, and 36 died in Texas, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.