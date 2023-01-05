Waco honors retiring Midway chief with proclamation

The city of Waco presented outgoing Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas with a proclamation for his 32 years of service in public education.

He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Baylor University and his doctorate from Tarleton State University. He began his career teaching business courses at West High School.

During his 32 years as an educator, Kazanas served as a superintendent for 24 years in three school districts: China Spring, Wichita Falls and Midway.

Part of Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, presented by Waco City Council members Jim Holmes and Josh Borderud, read: “His main priorities as an educator have been student learning and student well-being, and he takes great pride in successfully mentoring educational leaders.

As a superintendent, Kazanas led five successful school bond elections. In 2019, he directed the Midway ISD bond totaling $148 million. In 2004, and again in 2018, he received the Region 12 Superintendent of the Year award.

Kazanas was named a district finalist for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award and received the National Association for Professional Development Schools Partnership Award.

His likely replacement, Dr. Chris Allen, was named as the lone superintendent finalist Tuesday.