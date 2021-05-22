Waco hopes to increase vaccination rates among Hispanics: many questions remain

Treto said she is open to receiving more information and advice on whether or not to get the vaccine, however neither of those are easy to come by.

“It’s not easy for us. People don’t explain the risks, they don’t explain what is going to happen, what the vaccine will do, how it works,” Treto said. “They just tell us to get vaccinated but they don’t tell us if there are any risks.”

Dr. Iliana Neumann, Family Health Center, who has worked closely with the Hispanic community as a doctor and also participates in community outreach, said communities of color have been hit the hardest.

“Latinos were the most heavily affected, especially here in Waco with both deaths and illness from coronavirus,” Neumann said. “I think part of that is due to some of the jobs that many of us work in retail, restaurants, and personal care, and those things put us more at risk. We also carry a heavier burden with diabetes, hypertension, obesity so we are a population that is very community facing and we tend to enjoy spending time with family and friends and all of that increases the chances of getting sick.”

Of the 456 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, 23 percent have been Hispanic, 59 percent white, 13 percent Black and the remaining percentage other or of unknown race.