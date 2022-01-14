Waco hospital curtails procedures as record COVID-19 wave continues

A record-breaking explosion of COVID-19 cases continued Friday in McLennan County, accompanied by a rise in hospital visits that caused one Waco hospital to restrict non-emergency procedures.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District's dashboard reported an eyebrow-raising 1,674 new cases, but district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said that tally included a week's worth of positive cases reported by Baylor University. The Baylor COVID dashboard has reported 756 cases over the last seven days.

Adjusted for that anomaly, the Friday count for McLennan County was 918 cases, just shy of Thursday's record-setting daily count of 947. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the county jumped accordingly, with an estimated 5,704 active cases in the county.

Three deaths also were reported, bringing the number of deaths this month to 18 and the total number of COVID-19 deaths over the last 20 months to 760. Waco hospitals had 144 COVID-19 patients with 54 ICU beds occupied and 20 COVID patients on ventilators.

The seven-day hospitalization average reached 126 on Friday, more than double what it was two weeks ago.