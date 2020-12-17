Waco hospital workers receive first COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccinations of hospital workers against COVID-19 began Thursday in McLennan County, and at Ascension Providence's Waco hospital, a nurse manager was first in line.

Ascension Providence received a batch of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its employees Thursday, a day earlier than expected. Baylor Scott & White's Hillcrest hospital was expecting an equal number Thursday.

Brooke Fielder, a nurse manager for a medical surgical unit who has been at Ascension Providence nearly six years, said she wasted no time in signing up to be the first to take the vaccine. She said she got the vaccine to protect herself and demonstrate its safety to others. Getting the vaccine is just as much about protecting others because of how contagious COVID-19 is, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If I can do it, so can you,” Fielder said in an interview after her shot. “This is going to hopefully help end the pandemic that much faster.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services this week is sending Texas hospitals the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires very cold storage and must be followed by a second shot weeks later.