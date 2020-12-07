Waco hospitals await 1,950 vaccine vials as death count soars

DSHS has submitted the first version of a COVID-19 vaccination plan for Texas to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlining how the vaccine will be distributed. The CDC has not approved the plan yet, and it could change based on feedback from the agency.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the logistics for local vaccine distribution are still being worked out. For the time being, the hospitals will decide how they’ll distribute the first shipments of vaccines and will be responsible for storing them. She said she doesn’t yet know when the second round of vaccines is set to ship.

“Obviously frontline health workers are the priority, but within a frontline healthcare facility like a hospital how they distribute and administer the vaccine is really a logistics issue for them,” Craine said.

Craine said 48 local healthcare providers have signed up to distribute the vaccine, including pharmacies, long-term care facilities, hospitals and the health district. She said as more vaccines become available for people other than frontline workers, the health district’s role will “work to ensure everyone has access to the vaccine.”