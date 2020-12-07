Waco hospitals await 1,950 vaccine vials as death count soars

Local hospitals are preparing in the next week to receive 1,950 vials of COVID-19 vaccine for employees as the area's outbreak continues to worsen, with nine more deaths reported Sunday and Monday.
An allocation list posted Friday on the website of the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White - Hillcrest will each receive 975 doses of Pfizer's vaccine in mid-December.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he is still awaiting clarification from DSHS on what the city’s role will be in distributing the vaccine.
“We plan to work with a coalition of hospitals and other stakeholders and be fully prepared to distribute the vaccine appropriately,” Meek said. “At this juncture, we don’t have clarity on what our role will be. … We don’t understand the role local authorities will play in dictating the prioritization schedule. But I know we have a good coalition of community stakeholders that will be engaging in that conversation.”
The rollout won't be simple: The Pfizer vaccine must be shipped at extremely cold temperatures, and a second vaccination is required after four weeks. DSHS has said that 224,250 doses of the vaccine will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties as early as the week of Dec. 14.
The Moderna vaccine, which also requires two doses, is expected to get federal approval that same week. Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that a total of 1.4 million doses of the two vaccines could be distributed to Texans by year's end.
In a statement to the Tribune-Herald, Ascension Providence officials said they are working on plans to vaccinate its healthcare workers.
“The first phase of distribution will be focused on those who work in areas with patients who have COVID-19," the statement said. "This will be expanded as more doses of the vaccine become available. The order for vaccination will follow the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines. Vaccination is one of the most effective strategies to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19.”
McLennan County recorded 164 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total active cases to an estimated 837, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. The nine new deaths Sunday and Monday involved patients ranging in age from 71 to 99. The county death toll now stands at 220, up 23 from last Monday.
The district reported 108 people hospitalized here with the disease, including 23 on ventilators. Eighty of those hospitalized were from McLennan County.
DSHS figures for the five-county Trauma Service Area M, anchored by McLennan County, show that COVID-19 patients are taking up 17.8% of hospital capacity. That figure has been above the state threshold of 15% since Nov. 23, which has triggered restrictions on businesses and hospitals.
The first round of vaccine distribution to hospitals doesn't appear to be based on county or area populations.
For example, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple will receive 3,900 vaccine doses initially. That gives Bell County twice as many doses as McLennan County, though its population is only 41% bigger.
Christine Reeves, executive director of the Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council, said she’d assume the Temple hospital was allotted more doses of the vaccine because it’s a larger facility with a larger coverage area, as well as a level-one trauma center and stroke center.
“It’s a main referral facility for a large area, larger than just Central Texas,” Reeves said. “It’s an almost 600-bed facility.”
A DSHS statement from Dec. 4 noted the initial vaccine supply is “limited,” and 975 doses is the minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine.
“The first week’s allocation is based on information submitted by vaccine providers when they enrolled, including the number of health care workers who can be quickly vaccinated and vaccine storage capacity at each site,” the statement said. “More vaccine will be available for more providers in the following weeks, including vaccine from Moderna once it is authorized.”
Under the current plan, frontline healthcare workers and support staff, those who work in long-term care facilities, emergency service providers, home healthcare workers and nursing home residents would all be considered top priority.
DSHS has submitted the first version of a COVID-19 vaccination plan for Texas to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlining how the vaccine will be distributed. The CDC has not approved the plan yet, and it could change based on feedback from the agency.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the logistics for local vaccine distribution are still being worked out. For the time being, the hospitals will decide how they’ll distribute the first shipments of vaccines and will be responsible for storing them. She said she doesn’t yet know when the second round of vaccines is set to ship.
“Obviously frontline health workers are the priority, but within a frontline healthcare facility like a hospital how they distribute and administer the vaccine is really a logistics issue for them,” Craine said.
Craine said 48 local healthcare providers have signed up to distribute the vaccine, including pharmacies, long-term care facilities, hospitals and the health district. She said as more vaccines become available for people other than frontline workers, the health district’s role will “work to ensure everyone has access to the vaccine.”
“It becomes about what the best way to get the vaccine out to people is,” Craine said. “Do we need to do a drive-through shot clinic, which we’ve done before? Do we need to assist other agencies that serve senior citizens? It’s about logistics, how well the rollout goes and how easily it will be available.”
She said if pharmacies and doctors are facing intense demand, a drive-through clinic might be the answer. However, the Pfizer vaccine must be stored in ultra-cold conditions, which would make a drive-through more difficult. However, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in regular freezers, making storage much easier.
The health district will also track who has received the vaccine through the same state database used to log childhood vaccines.
