Waco hospitals burdened, businesses crimped, schools wary of more outbreaks

But McLennan County’s COVID-19 hospital numbers continued to climb during that time, reaching 101 on Monday, with 22 on ventilators.

“This is the highest number of hospitalizations we’ve ever had,” said district spokeswoman Kelly Craine. “It’s the highest number of people on ventilators we’ve had. ... The next two weeks we expect to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations.”

She said November’s surge of COVID-19 cases followed Halloween get-togethers, and an additional post-Thanksgiving surge is expected. McLennan County saw 4,174 cases in McLennan County, about 29% of the total so far this year. Forty-two people here died in November, bringing the death toll to 197.

COVID-19 hospital patients on Sunday accounted for 17.9% of hospital capacity in the five-county “Trauma Service Area M” centered on McLennan County. That marked the seventh consecutive day above the state-imposed threshold of 15%. As a result, under Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 7 order, bars must close, elective medical procedures must be postponed and businesses such as stores, gyms and restaurants must reduce capacity from 75% to 50%.

The new restrictions come at a bad time for restaurants and retailers hoping to host holiday shoppers.