Waco hospitals burdened, businesses crimped, schools wary of more outbreaks

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 soared past 100 Monday in McLennan County as 12 more deaths were reported over a five-day Thanksgiving period.
Bars and other businesses adjusted to new restrictions triggered by the high hospitalization rates, right at the beginning of holiday shopping season. Meanwhile, Waco schools reopened after the holiday with an emphasis on rapid testing.
But school leaders echoed concerns from public health officials that the outbreak is likely to get worse before it gets better.
“We’re certainly concerned about the possibility of seeing cases at campus begin to rise between now and Christmas break,” said Kyle DeBeer, Waco Independent School District chief of staff. “We hope that’s not what happens, but there’s lots of reasons to suspect that may be the path this follows.”
The school system had closed several school campuses before the holiday after cases and quarantines led to staff shortages. Staffing appeared to be adequate on Monday, DeBeer said, and the district was trying to prevent a relapse by widening its use of free 15-minute tests on campuses and at a Sunday testing event that drew 329 students and staff from across the district. The testing identified 20 positive cases and prevented them from coming back on campus, DeBeer said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s daily report resumed Monday after a four-day holiday hiatus. As expected in a period with minimal testing, daily case numbers dropped during that period, from 212 on Nov. 25 to 146 on Thanksgiving, 42 on Friday, 89 on Saturday, 48 on Sunday and 56 on Monday.
But McLennan County’s COVID-19 hospital numbers continued to climb during that time, reaching 101 on Monday, with 22 on ventilators.
“This is the highest number of hospitalizations we’ve ever had,” said district spokeswoman Kelly Craine. “It’s the highest number of people on ventilators we’ve had. ... The next two weeks we expect to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations.”
She said November’s surge of COVID-19 cases followed Halloween get-togethers, and an additional post-Thanksgiving surge is expected. McLennan County saw 4,174 cases in McLennan County, about 29% of the total so far this year. Forty-two people here died in November, bringing the death toll to 197.
COVID-19 hospital patients on Sunday accounted for 17.9% of hospital capacity in the five-county “Trauma Service Area M” centered on McLennan County. That marked the seventh consecutive day above the state-imposed threshold of 15%. As a result, under Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 7 order, bars must close, elective medical procedures must be postponed and businesses such as stores, gyms and restaurants must reduce capacity from 75% to 50%.
The new restrictions come at a bad time for restaurants and retailers hoping to host holiday shoppers.
Kyle Citrano, president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said larger venues such as his George’s Restaurant Bar & Catering on Hewitt Drive should weather the storm. It can seat hundreds between the bar, restaurant and patio, so he can survive at 50% seating capacity. In fact, he said, he never increased capacity to 75%, even when it became legal, because to do so would run afoul of 6-foot distancing requirements between guests.
Smaller venues, he said, will suffer the most.
“It’s disappointing,” he said by phone. “This has been a roller-coaster ride, and everyone knew it could happen again. I think the restaurants are trying to do things the right way. They’re requiring masks, and they’re not going over capacities. Data do not show that restaurants are where this is happening. We’re already one of the most scrutinized industries.”
Citrano said holidays typically mean prime time for dining and drinking, but already he’s feeling what he believes is a COVID-19-related pinch.
“The night before Thanksgiving usually is one of the biggest nights of the year, but it was significantly off from last year,” he said. “And we definitely had a big drop-off Friday and Saturday. The late-night crowds on the bar side were not there as much. That’s the good news, people are complying.”
Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St., will not flinch in response to bar closings and occupancy limits, said part-owner Brian Brown.
Backyard has joined a growing number of drinking establishments with a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that allows operating as a restaurant if alcohol sales fall below 51% of total revenue.
“We’ve been at 33% seating capacity since reopening this summer, so we’re not affected by the drop,” said Brown, speaking by phone.
Live entertainment scheduled Friday and Saturday remains booked.
Enforcement of bar closings and occupancy limits falls on the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, though local health officials, law enforcement and the general public may assist, said TABC spokesman Chris Porter.
“We have received probably 2,000 notifications (statewide) from the public since the end of June, when enforcement efforts were stepped up,” said Porter.
Asked about the burden of COVID-19-related enforcement, Porter said, “Obviously we have been busy, but I wouldn’t say we’re stretched thin.”
Sam Castillo, whose family owns and operates the popular La Fiesta restaurant on Franklin Avenue, said occupancy there has remained 50%, and echoed Citrano’s view that larger restaurants are better suited to survive.
That’s not to say La Fiesta has not had to adjust, Castillo added.
Drive-thru and curbside business have made a difference, helping to overcome the loss of large parties, “which were our forte,” Castillo said.
Mary Duty, whose family owns and operates Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, said a unified community effort is important.
“Everybody’s got to do their part,” she said. “Businesses all over town have been sucking it up. But it’s getting hard to make a living. We’ll be OK because we have drive-thru, but we need to get this figured out as a community. We need to wear masks and practice social distancing if we want to keep business open.”
Academy Sports and Outdoors released a statement saying it “is complying with all state and local ordinances to prevent the spread of COVID in the communities we serve. Our Waco store will continue to monitor capacity by keeping a team member at the front door to keep track of incoming and outgoing customers, as we have throughout the pandemic.”
“Academy will continue to provide a safe shopping experience by encouraging social distancing, disinfecting shopping cars, and requiring masks in our store,” the statement added. “We also provide customers many different shopping options this holiday season, including outside pickup and free shipping on most items from Academy.com.”
Felton said the public needs to use common sense.
“If you walk into a place and it doesn’t appear safe, just leave,” he said.
Staff writers Carl Hoover and J.B. Smith contributed to this story.
