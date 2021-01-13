Waco hospitals continue adapting for high number of COVID-19 patients

McLennan County remains a long way from getting the coronavirus under control, even with the "ray of hope" offered by the vaccines, Waco-area officials said during a weekly press conference Wednesday.
Local doctors said the number of people hospitalized with COIVD-19 remains worryingly high, and not enough people are taking COVID-19 tests, making its spread harder to track. Representatives from Ascension Providence Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center said their hospitals have been operating above capacity and have curtailed elective surgeries to maintain enough space for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Umad Ahmad, interim chief medical officer for Hillcrest, said the hospital remains at between 100 and 110% capacity. He said the number of COVID-19 patients has been stable for three or four days, but he would not call that a trend.
“We are doing our best while we are struggling internally to accept the patients,” Ahmad said.
Providence experienced a similar stable period but has had to convert more areas into COVID-19 treatment rooms since last week, including areas not intended to house patients, said Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer for Providence.
“Like Dr. Ahmad said, it’s been pretty flat for a few days now,” Becker said. “But ‘flat’ means we have over 100 COVID-19 patients in our hospital, which is almost half of our normal licensed beds.”
When it first needed to expand capacity for COVID-19 patients, the hospital first started with spaces not typically used for long-term patients, such as surgery recovery rooms and surgery check-in areas. It has since moved on to areas not intended for patients of any kind.
“While I’m encouraged that we’ve had a couple of days that have been flat, we are also really stretching the capacity to take additional patients,” Becker said.
He said Providence still tries to accept transfer patients but has recently turned down some transfer requests from smaller rural hospitals. He said in those cases, patients go on a waiting list, and the hospital is referred to a state hotline for help finding a hospital that can take the patient.
“Both of our corporate entities also allow us to offload patients. … Let me tell you that the places those corporate entities reside are also experiencing a surge in patients and are experiencing their own difficulties as well,” Becker said.
Realistically it will take months to vaccinate enough people to reach herd immunity, he said. While vaccines provide a “ray of hope,” the pandemic is far from over, Becker said.
Ahmad said the health care community taking the vaccine is proof of its safety, and residents should get the vaccine whenever possible. He also said it is important to remember the vaccine takes up to five weeks after the second dose to offer the full extent of its protection.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 111 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 1,303 and the cumulative case count to 21,407. There were 163 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in McLennan County as of Wednesday, including 107 residents of the county.
The county has seen 315 COVID-19 deaths, including 120 tied to nursing homes, according to the health district.
There is one active cluster of cases linked to a local church, officials said Wednesday. There are 188 active cases in students or employees of schools in the county, including 121 students and 67 employees.
The city of Waco is launching a weeklong survey at covidwaco.com to gauge residents' interest in the COVID-19 vaccine and any potential concerns that could affect the vaccination rate. The city also has set up a hotline at 750-5606 to provide information about COVID-19, including local vaccine availability.
“I hope this is the beginning of the end of this very long road we’ve all walked,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said of the vaccination effort.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said 1,340 people from 32 counties signed up for a health district vaccine clinic that will continue through Thursday, and 87% of recipients are from McLennan County. Appointments were full within 25 minutes of registration opening. Felton said McLennan County residents have also registered at clinics in other counties, and some of his friends went as far as Tarrant County to acquire one.
It will be months before enough people are vaccinated to bring infection numbers down, even if vaccine availability improves as expected, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita in the county has decreased slightly in recent weeks, but the local testing positivity rate remains high, Griggs said. That suggests cases are flying under the radar and residents are not taking enough COVID-19 test to create an accurate picture of the virus' spread.
“If our positivity rate was very, very low we could rely on our incidence rates as being accurate, but given the positivity rate there’s a pretty high margin of error,” Griggs said.
Griggs referenced a study from The Lancet published Friday, “6-month consequences of COVID-19 in patients discharged from hospital: a cohort study,” which tracked the long-term symptoms a group of COVID-19 patients in Wuhan experienced after their illness. Of the 1,733 people included in the study, 63% had lingering fatigue or muscle weakness, 26% had sleep difficulties and 23% suffered anxiety and depression.