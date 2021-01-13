Waco hospitals continue adapting for high number of COVID-19 patients

When it first needed to expand capacity for COVID-19 patients, the hospital first started with spaces not typically used for long-term patients, such as surgery recovery rooms and surgery check-in areas. It has since moved on to areas not intended for patients of any kind.

“While I’m encouraged that we’ve had a couple of days that have been flat, we are also really stretching the capacity to take additional patients,” Becker said.

He said Providence still tries to accept transfer patients but has recently turned down some transfer requests from smaller rural hospitals. He said in those cases, patients go on a waiting list, and the hospital is referred to a state hotline for help finding a hospital that can take the patient.

“Both of our corporate entities also allow us to offload patients. … Let me tell you that the places those corporate entities reside are also experiencing a surge in patients and are experiencing their own difficulties as well,” Becker said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Realistically it will take months to vaccinate enough people to reach herd immunity, he said. While vaccines provide a “ray of hope,” the pandemic is far from over, Becker said.