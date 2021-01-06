Waco hospitals convert space as COVID-19 patient count continues higher; Health district eyes large-scale vaccination

“We also have the ability to consolidate some of our surgical services … to open up some beds,” Ahmad said. “Also, we have opportunity to use our acute recovery area.”

Becker said staffing remains an issue more than space and equipment.

He also some hospital staff members have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a “glimmer of hope.”

In McLennan County, five people had received their second dose as of Wednesday, and 3,557 people have received at least one dose, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Ahmad reiterated that vaccine recipients are only known to be fully immune four to five weeks after receiving their second dose, and anyone who gets the first round of the vaccine should continue to follow other practices known to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Stephanie Alvey, emergency preparedness coordinator for the public health district, said initial vaccine supplies were limited but she expects supplies to increase over the next few weeks.

“Remember, it hasn’t even been a full month since the first vaccine was issued,” Alvey said.