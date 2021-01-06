Waco hospitals convert space as COVID-19 patient count continues higher; Health district eyes large-scale vaccination

An increase in already high numbers of COVID-19 patients has led Waco's hospitals to expand their intensive care units into areas of their facilities not typically used for the purpose, officials said Wednesday during a weekly press conference.
COVID-19 patients filled more than a third of all staffed hospital beds in the five-county region anchored by McLennan County on Wednesday, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported three more McLennan County residents had died because of COVID-19.
“Our local doctors continue to advise us of the seriousness of this virus, and I’ll encourage our community to make wise decisions in the days ahead and listen to the doctors in our community,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said during the press conference.
Meek said that as of Wednesday it seemed “improbable” that local hospitals would have to expand to emergency care sites outside their regular facilities amid the rising hospitalization numbers, but officials are still prepared for the possibility.
The health district reported 208 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, bringing the total case count to 20,006 and the active case count to 1,454. There are 155 patients hospitalized with the disease, including 99 McLennan County residents and 30 on ventilators. The three new deaths bring the local toll to 295, including 86 deaths announced last month and 12 announced since the new year. The remains of 20 COVID-19 victims are being stored in a refrigerated truck serving as a mobile morgue.
Ascension Providence Medical Center has seen an increasing number of COVID-19 patients for the past few months and has started implementing elements of surge plans developed in the early days of the pandemic, Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said.
“COVID-19 patients are taxing our health care system but we continue to maintain the ability to manage the needs and find additional space,” Becker said.
With the hospital’s ICU at capacity, areas including its post-anesthesia recovery room have been set up to handle ICU patients.
“Those are essentially hospital rooms turned over every day, for patients with very short stays,” Becker said of the recovery area. “It can certainly function as an acute care bed.”
If those areas become full, COVID-19 patients would be moved into “nontraditional” rooms, which could include training areas not typically used for patients.
“We are not there at this time, but these are certainly things that are on the table for us today and beginning to make preparations for if we need them,” Becker said.
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center also has converted some areas outside its ICU to accommodate ICU patients and has room to convert more space, said Dr. Umad Ahmad, interim chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
“We also have the ability to consolidate some of our surgical services … to open up some beds,” Ahmad said. “Also, we have opportunity to use our acute recovery area.”
Becker said staffing remains an issue more than space and equipment.
He also some hospital staff members have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a “glimmer of hope.”
In McLennan County, five people had received their second dose as of Wednesday, and 3,557 people have received at least one dose, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Ahmad reiterated that vaccine recipients are only known to be fully immune four to five weeks after receiving their second dose, and anyone who gets the first round of the vaccine should continue to follow other practices known to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Stephanie Alvey, emergency preparedness coordinator for the public health district, said initial vaccine supplies were limited but she expects supplies to increase over the next few weeks.
“Remember, it hasn’t even been a full month since the first vaccine was issued,” Alvey said.
Alvey said the health district received an initial allotment of 200 doses and has administered them to emergency medical services workers, home health service workers and hospital workers. She said the health district is planning ahead for a large-scale vaccine clinic, one that can only happen once it receives a large enough supply of vaccines.
She said the best way to stay informed is sign up for email notifications and keep checking covidwaco.com.
“As we get additional allocations, we would be looking at a large-scale locations and being able to do upwards of 400 or 500 a day, potentially, or even more depending on the allocation and the need” Alvey said.
According to DSHS, 3,557 people in McLennan County have received their first dose and five have received a second.
The county has about 18,000 people who fall in the state's phase 1A category for prioritizing vaccine recipients, and 6,750 doses have been allocated to 20 of the county’s 48 registered vaccine providers, she said. There are slightly fewer than 38,000 people 65 or older in the county, a group included in phase 1B.
The state's Vaccine Allocation Panel decides which providers receive vaccines based on factors including the populations they serve, how many flu vaccines they administered last year, storage capacity and the severity of hospitalizations and deaths in their area, Alvey said.
“A lot of our providers have reported experiencing large call volumes over the last few days, so please be patient,” she said.