Waco hospitals expect vaccine this week, but timing still cloudy

Waco hospitals are expecting to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for their most at-risk workers sometime this week but are waiting on an exact date as the national vaccine rollout begins.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple will receive the first of 3,900 doses of the vaccine Tuesday. Waco's Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence hospitals are each set to receive 975 vials in week one, said Laura Anton, a press officer with the Department of State Health Services.
Anton said the first week’s vaccine allocations were based on the number of frontline healthcare workers each facility could vaccinate. She said if the Moderna vaccine is approved as planned, the department plans to distribute both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the second week.
“Because the Moderna vaccine comes in batches of 100 doses, it will allow us to allocate vaccine to a larger number of providers,” Anton said. “In short, we are expecting a larger number of doses to be allocated to Texas in the coming weeks, and we will have more flexibility with where to send it because the Moderna vaccine ships in smaller batches.”
Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White officials in Waco said the vaccine is on the way, but they have not been given a delivery date yet.
Dr. Tresa McNeal, a hospital physician for Baylor Scott & White Temple, said during a Monday press conference that the flagship Temple hospital will begin administering the vaccine later in the day on Tuesday.
She said the hospital system anticipates the Hillcrest location will receive vaccines “later this same week”, along with other BS&W hospitals.
“We’re extremely grateful our site was selected as one of the initial delivery sites,” McNeal said.
McNeal said hospitals went through an extensive application process through DSHS to determine how many at-risk employees each facility has. At the top of the list are older employees and those who work in COVID-19 units or emergency care.
She said the hospital will not mandate the vaccine for employees, but health care workers are already “lining up” to receive it.
“We have plenty of people waiting to get it beyond those frontline workers at the highest level of risk,” McNeal said.
A report Monday from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District show that the load of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals hasn't slackened.
The district reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 65 new cases on Monday in McLennan County, bringing the county’s total to 16,431. Of those cases, 742 were considered active and 108 were in local hospitals.
Seventy-seven of the hospitals’ COVID-19 patients were McLennan County residents and 15 are relying on ventilators. Three more people died in the two-day period: a 58-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and a 75-year-old man, bringing the death toll to 236.
Bell County Public Health District on Monday reported 224 new cases within Bell County, bringing the cumulative total to 10,420 cases. Five more Bell County residents have died, bringing the county’s death toll to 135.
In McLennan County, at least three local school campuses are closed this week due to COVID-19 concerns and will not reopen until Jan. 5: McGregor Elementary School, South Waco Elementary School and Cesar Chavez Middle School.
In a letter to parents Friday, McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon said six people who tested positive had exposed 40% of McGregor Elementary School's teaching staff to the virus, forcing a closure.
The next day, South Waco Elementary School Principal Twana Lee announced the school would shift to online-only after nine people tested positive. A total of 20 employees would have had to quarantine after either testing positive or being exposed.
On Sunday, Cesar Chavez Middle School Alonzo McAdoo announced his school would do the same after three people tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing revealed 30 employees had possibly been exposed to COVID-19 carriers.
