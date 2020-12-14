Waco hospitals expect vaccine this week, but timing still cloudy

Waco hospitals are expecting to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for their most at-risk workers sometime this week but are waiting on an exact date as the national vaccine rollout begins.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple will receive the first of 3,900 doses of the vaccine Tuesday. Waco's Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence hospitals are each set to receive 975 vials in week one, said Laura Anton, a press officer with the Department of State Health Services.

Anton said the first week’s vaccine allocations were based on the number of frontline healthcare workers each facility could vaccinate. She said if the Moderna vaccine is approved as planned, the department plans to distribute both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the second week.

“Because the Moderna vaccine comes in batches of 100 doses, it will allow us to allocate vaccine to a larger number of providers,” Anton said. “In short, we are expecting a larger number of doses to be allocated to Texas in the coming weeks, and we will have more flexibility with where to send it because the Moderna vaccine ships in smaller batches.”