Waco hospitals handling surge in COVID-19 amid staffing concerns

Waco hospital officials said they are looking for ways to relieve their overburdened staff members, but they are not concerned with their facilities' ability to handle the current surge in COVID-19 patients, as McLennan County's case count reached almost 3,300 this past week and the death toll reached 24.
For weeks, four to eight COVID-19 patients on average were in Waco hospitals. That number jumped to 60 and then past 70 in the past two weeks, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
"Those should be dramatic numbers for our community that speak for themselves," said Dr. Jim Morrison, chief medical officer of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Hillcrest and Ascension Providence Medical Center have started to implement elements of surge plans they developed when COVID-19 was first spreading locally. Local government officials have also identified an alternative care site that could be set up in a matter of days if it were to become necessary.
McLennan County saw exponential growth in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, starting in mid-June, with more patients being treated in hospitals. Local health officials said last week that trend is leveling off, with consistent spread still occurring, but at least one person has died from COVID-19 complications almost every day for the past two weeks.
Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the count to nine this past week, more than a third of the county’s COVID-19 total since the first death was announced March 31. Twenty of the county’s 24 deaths have occurred since mid-June.
As of Saturday, there were 71 patients in Waco's two hospitals. Out of those 71 patients, 43 are in the intensive care unit at either Ascension Providence Hospital or Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, including 15 patients who are on ventilators, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. With 81 new cases reported Saturday, the county's total stands at 3,291.
Hospital officials said those hospitalization and intensive care unit numbers change constantly, making it difficult for them to pinpoint a certain number of patients that would overload their facilities.
Still, the spike in hospitalizations in the past month is worrisome for both hospital systems.
And both hospitals treat patients from outside McLennan County, either from surrounding counties or from requests from other hospitals, sometimes as far as South Texas, a region of the state experiencing a larger surge, said Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer of Ascension Providence.
Both Becker and Morrison at Hillcrest said their concerns stem mainly from staffing issues, as health care workers become overworked or sometimes sick themselves. They are not worried about running out of beds or equipment to treat patients because they prepared surge plans that involve converting other parts of the hospitals into makeshift critical care units.
In the past two weeks, the hospitals have used some of this surge space, as the number of hospitalizations climbed. Together, both hospitals have another 54 beds they can add to their existing 54 intensive care unit beds that have been freed up by postponing elective procedures, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.
Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, along with other city and county officials, talk with hospital leaders, Family Health Center leaders and health district staff every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to stay abreast of the local COVID-19 situation. Both Deaver and Felton said hospital officials have expressed concern over their nursing and respiratory therapist staff.
"The medical community is stretched thin," Felton said. "They have been working so long it's wearing on them."
Deaver agreed, saying workers are tired and stressed out. Some have been affected by COVID-19, either themselves or a family member, and have had to stop working. If that trend continues, the hospitals may have to lean on their networks to bring in additional staff.
Although both hospitals have assured local leaders they have enough space to treat COVID-19 patients, the city and county have contracted with McLennan Community College to use the Highlander Gym as an alternative care site, if necessary. Previously, the entities contracted with a long-term care facility that has since been put up for sale. Deaver said that facility would have been easier to stand up because it was already a medical facility, but it would take three to five days to get the Highlander Gym ready.
“We won’t wait until the last minute to stand it up," he said. "We will do it at the point we feel like there’s a reasonable possibility of us using it."
Both hospitals typically operate at about 80% to 95% capacity, which fluctuates daily, but that does not give them much “slack,” Morrison said. Currently, Hillcrest and Providence are able to take care of everyone who enters their doors, although the hospitals have had to use some of their surge capacity they have been building for four months, as hospitalizations increased over the past few weeks.
“Once we have to start utilizing that, that means other essential services that we normally provide in the community are starting to be curtailed to some extent, just based on the availability of space, equipment and, most importantly, people," Morrison said. "We're feeling the impact, although we're still able to provide care across the board in the community.”
Becker said Ascension Providence has seen a “significant loss in volume” in the past week with the climb in COVID-19 hospitalizations. While the number of patients requiring treatment in a hospital has started to stabilize, the hospital is discussing ways to cut back on elective surgeries so staff can better manage the patients they have.
Like Hillcrest, Ascension Providence has enough beds for patients and is more concerned about having enough nursing staff to treat every patient, Becker said.
“Both hospital systems have been in conversations since February on a weekly basis, looking at how do we plan and prepare for a surge," he said. "We were successful at averting it initially. In the last couple of weeks, we've seen a surge, and those plans that we put in place three months ago, we began to dip into that a little bit in the last week or two.”
The surge plans have worked as they were supposed to, allowing staff to manage and treat the increase in patients, Becker said. The hospitals never reached capacity established in their initial surge response plans and still have plenty of additional beds and rooms for patients.
But the demand placed on health care workers has been tremendous, as they care for COVID-19 patients and everyone else who comes through the hospital doors.
“To take care of these very sick patients takes a group of extremely skilled, highly valuable people, and it’s a precious resource," Morrison said. "We’re putting a lot of demand on them right now."
If McLennan County continues to see high numbers of patients requiring hospital treatment, the next stage of surge plans include converting other areas of the hospital into critical care areas for new COVID-19 patients, Morrison said.
Becker said the hospitals also started procuring equipment, such as ventilators, and retraining staff a couple of months ago to be prepared for a surge in COVID-19 patients. Almost every staff member in the hospital has been trained in some way to step in and help treat patients who require critical care.
For the Ascension network, the hospital can request equipment from a nationwide purchasing program once a need is identified, and generally the hospital system can meet individual hospital requests within a day, Becker said. Additionally, Ascension has a program that allows frontline health care workers and other critical staff to travel for temporary assignments to areas with staff shortages, coming and going to places like Michigan and Florida.
Similarly, the Hillcrest hospital can rely on the Baylor Scott & White network, which is not as large or geographically dispersed as Ascension, Morrison said. Baylor Scott & White’s network is only within Texas, but it has partnered with other health care organizations to shift staff around as needed. For equipment, the hospital only has to reach out to its partners down the road in Temple, where a major distribution center is located, Morrison said. Hillcrest has not had to rely on this center yet, and the hospital still has ventilators the Texas State Technical College lent it months ago.
Both Becker and Morrison said they hope they do not have to rely on their networks and that people take care of themselves and each other by following public health guidelines.
"Now is the time to be doing the things we know we can do," Morrison said. "Wear your mask when you're in public, wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing, especially in indoor settings."