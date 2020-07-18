Waco hospitals handling surge in COVID-19 amid staffing concerns

“We won’t wait until the last minute to stand it up," he said. "We will do it at the point we feel like there’s a reasonable possibility of us using it."

Both hospitals typically operate at about 80% to 95% capacity, which fluctuates daily, but that does not give them much “slack,” Morrison said. Currently, Hillcrest and Providence are able to take care of everyone who enters their doors, although the hospitals have had to use some of their surge capacity they have been building for four months, as hospitalizations increased over the past few weeks.

“Once we have to start utilizing that, that means other essential services that we normally provide in the community are starting to be curtailed to some extent, just based on the availability of space, equipment and, most importantly, people," Morrison said. "We're feeling the impact, although we're still able to provide care across the board in the community.”

Becker said Ascension Providence has seen a “significant loss in volume” in the past week with the climb in COVID-19 hospitalizations. While the number of patients requiring treatment in a hospital has started to stabilize, the hospital is discussing ways to cut back on elective surgeries so staff can better manage the patients they have.