Waco hospitals managing record numbers of COVID-19 patients

However, the retail and recreational category that includes bars and restaurants, among other categories, has remained flat over the past month, though it showed a further decrease in activity over the summer, Griggs said.

“What concerns me is that while numbers are climbing rapidly, we’re not seeing a commensurate decrease in visitation to these areas that pose the greatest risk of spreading the virus,” Griggs said.

Dr. Elieson, with Hillcrest, said he is disheartened by the number of noses he has seen poking out over masks, but he is not sure how to impart the importance of masks and social distancing in a way that will make people understand.

“We’ve tried to be clear. We tried to be helpful. The governor has even made a state mandate to wear masks and to restrict some of our activities,” Elieson said. “But we’re still just not there as a community yet, and consequently we’re having a huge surge. And people are getting sick and some people are dying.”