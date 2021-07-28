Waco hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees

Waco's two main hospital systems have issued vaccination mandates for their employees, volunteers and vendors amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in McLennan County and nationwide.
Their Waco hospitals were treating a combined 54 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up from an average of about 12 a month ago.
Baylor Scott & White Health announced its vaccination requirement Wednesday, and Ascension announced its requirement Tuesday. The entities operate Waco's two main hospital-and-clinic groups.
“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce,” according to a statement from Baylor Scott & White.
All Baylor Scott & White employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, unless they have been granted an exemption. Flu vaccination already is required. Employees who do not comply could be fired, spokesperson Megan Snipes said. Baylor Scott & White, which calls itself the largest nonprofit health care system in Texas, has more than 49,000 employees and 52 hospitals, according to its website. About 71% of its "team members" are vaccinated, Snipes said.
Ascension will require its employees, volunteers and vendors entering its facilities to be vaccinated by Nov. 12, according to a press release. That is also Ascension's deadline for annual flu vaccinations. Ascension has "more than 160,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers" and has 146 hospitals and more than 40 senior living centers in 19 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website.
The news comes at a time when McLennan County's daily count of new cases is five times as high as it was a month ago, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said. The rate of new cases locally has been increasing for four weeks, Craine said.
The health district reported 119 new cases in residents of the county Wednesday. Local hospitals were treating 54 COVID-19 patients, including nine on ventilators.
“The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization,” according to the statement from Baylor Scott & White Health. “The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated.”
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people start wearing masks indoors if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. The CDC lists McLennan County as an area with a high level of community transmission.
Aside from masks, Craine urges residents to get vaccinated.
“The vaccine is the main tool we have to stop this and slow the spread,” Craine said.
In an effort to promote vaccination in McLennan County, COVID-19 vaccination will be available downtown Thursday at a performance by Waco country singer Holly Tucker. The Summer of Downtown performance will start at 6:30 p.m. at Seventh Street and Austin Avenue, on a temporary pedestrian plaza.