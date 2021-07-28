Waco hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees

Waco's two main hospital systems have issued vaccination mandates for their employees, volunteers and vendors amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in McLennan County and nationwide.

Their Waco hospitals were treating a combined 54 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up from an average of about 12 a month ago.

Baylor Scott & White Health announced its vaccination requirement Wednesday, and Ascension announced its requirement Tuesday. The entities operate Waco's two main hospital-and-clinic groups.

“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce,” according to a statement from Baylor Scott & White.

All Baylor Scott & White employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, unless they have been granted an exemption. Flu vaccination already is required. Employees who do not comply could be fired, spokesperson Megan Snipes said. Baylor Scott & White, which calls itself the largest nonprofit health care system in Texas, has more than 49,000 employees and 52 hospitals, according to its website. About 71% of its "team members" are vaccinated, Snipes said.