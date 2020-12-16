Waco hospitals to start COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, Saturday amid new high in hospitalizations

There are 89 active COVID-19 cases linked to the 17 long-term care facilities in the county that have at least one active case, officials said Wednesday. There have been 98 fatalities connected with long-term care facilities in the county so far.

There are 178 active cases among 14 school districts and four private schools in the county.

McLennan County Jail has four cases and one church has been reported as the center of an outbreak.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the county has developed a new testing regimen for inmates at McLennan County Jail in an effort to prevent spread of the virus.

The vaccinations set to start Friday and Saturday in Waco’s hospitals, meanwhile, are part of the first leg of the broad nationwide timeline for vaccination established by the federal Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, said Stephanie Alvey, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Waco-McLennan Public Health District.

At-risk health care workers will receive the vaccine through December and January. Seniors and people with medical conditions that put them at risk will receive the vaccine from January to June, and the general public will receive the vaccine from July to October under that timeline, Alvey said.