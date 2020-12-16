Waco hospitals to start COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, Saturday amid new high in hospitalizations

Waco’s hospitals are managing a rising number of COVID-19 patients and plan to administer their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Friday and Saturday to employees, officials said Wednesday during a weekly city press conference.
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center plans to give its first shots Friday, Dr. Marc Elieson said. Ascension Providence Medical Center plans to follow suit Saturday, said Dr. Richard Haskett, chief medical officer of Ascension Medical Group Providence in Waco. Elieson and Haskett each said their system’s Waco hospital is seeing the effects of uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.
The hospitals were treating 119 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, a new high, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Several days now with more than 100 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Waco is a worrying sign, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said.
Haskett said Providence is in the early stages of its surge planning, and 33 traveling nurses are now working in the hospital. The hospital has also requested 30 nurses, nine respiratory therapists and additional lab and phlebotomy staff through a state program. Elieson said Hillcrest is also seeing more cases than it has in previous months.
“More than one American is dying every minute from COVID-19,” Elieson said. “As we crest that 300,000 mark, that’s actually more deaths than we had in combat during World War II.”
The health district reported Wednesday that two more McLennan County residents had died because of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 241. The health district also reported 248 new cases in residents of the county, bringing the total to 16,818 cases and the active-case count to 1,038. Of the 119 COVID-19 patients in Waco hospitals, 82 are McLennan County residents and 16 people are on ventilators.
There have been more than 74 million COVID-19 cases and 1.6 million deaths worldwide, including 16.9 million cases and 307,000 deaths in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
“Recently the world has continued to set unhappy records week after week in terms of cases and deaths,” Griggs said.
Johns Hopkins also reported that while daily new case counts have started to plateau nationwide, current hospitalization numbers still do not reflect all of the infections that occurred over Thanksgiving.
“In a doomsday scenario, we could see a surge over the next week to two weeks in hospitalizations caused by the Thanksgiving holiday, potentially following by more spread over the Christmas holiday,” Griggs said. “I think we need to think about what the worst case scenario is, but hope that perhaps we won’t see the kind of surge-upon-surge.”
Griggs also said there is one flu patient in a Waco hospital, the first this season. He said the flu patient raises concerns about the additional beds that might be needed as flu season unfolds.
There are 89 active COVID-19 cases linked to the 17 long-term care facilities in the county that have at least one active case, officials said Wednesday. There have been 98 fatalities connected with long-term care facilities in the county so far.
There are 178 active cases among 14 school districts and four private schools in the county.
McLennan County Jail has four cases and one church has been reported as the center of an outbreak.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the county has developed a new testing regimen for inmates at McLennan County Jail in an effort to prevent spread of the virus.
The vaccinations set to start Friday and Saturday in Waco’s hospitals, meanwhile, are part of the first leg of the broad nationwide timeline for vaccination established by the federal Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, said Stephanie Alvey, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Waco-McLennan Public Health District.
At-risk health care workers will receive the vaccine through December and January. Seniors and people with medical conditions that put them at risk will receive the vaccine from January to June, and the general public will receive the vaccine from July to October under that timeline, Alvey said.
She said the situation is fluid, and the dates could easily change. She said the Texas Department of State Health Services will be in charge of distributing the vaccines to providers that have registered ahead of time, including doctor’s offices or pharmacies. The local public health district has also signed up as a provider, as have several entities that are not generally involved in administering vaccines.
“For COVID-19, we’re also seeing some non-traditional sites like the jails and the juvenile detention centers, dialysis centers and long-term care facilities,” Alvey said.
The McLennan County Jail is among the nontraditional providers that have registered, she said.
