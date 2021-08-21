Waco hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics every day

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics every day this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Walk-ins are welcome and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine.

The vaccination clinic schedule is as follows:

SundayWaco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Just As I Am Ministries, 610 DeShong Smith St., 1 to 3 p.m.

MondayDr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 500 S. Fifth St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

La Vega High School, cafeteria, 555 Loop 340, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Anyone, not just students, may attend the clinic.

Open mic night at Seventh Street and Austin Avenue plaza, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Education Service Center Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.