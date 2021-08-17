 Skip to main content
Waco house fire kills one, sends another to hospital
A woman died in a house fire Tuesday evening in the 5700 block of Lakemont Drive.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

A house fire Tuesday evening in a Waco neighborhood near Cobbs and North Valley Mills drives killed a woman and sent a man to a local hospital.

The Waco Fire Department responded at about 5 p.m. to the fire in the 5700 block of Lakemont Drive. Firefighters were able to reach a woman in the house, but she died at the scene, Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said.

Another man at the house was injured and taken to a local hospital, Guillory said. The nature of his injuries was not known Tuesday night.

None of the 35 firefighters who responded were injured.

The cause of the fire was unknown, and fire officials remained at the house investigating Tuesday night.

