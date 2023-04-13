Waco Housing Authority continues to pursue housing options for working people, those making too much to receive Section 8 rental assistance but who often face having more month than money to make ends meet.

Efforts continued Thursday, when Waco Housing Authority board members voted to help Los Angeles-based Post Investment Group acquire another local property, Avila Apartments. Post already had received the board’s blessings to pursue nearby Sandstone Apartments, both in the 5000 block of Sanger Avenue.

Post is collaborating with Ascenda Capital on the Sandstone acquisition, Ascenda needing the housing authority’s tax-exempt status to sell municipal bonds to investors. It now reaps the same benefit as it addresses Avila Apartments.

“We’re trying to grow units of affordable housing, not just for those who qualify for Section 8, but for those making $10 to $12 an hour who need somewhere to live,” housing authority President and CEO Milet Hopping said. “They need the opportunity to have options. Maybe they need to be closer to where they work or job train.”

Hopping said Post Investment Group and Ascenda Capital share the Waco Housing Authority’s vision to make housing more affordable to “police officers, firefighters, first responders, nurses, teachers and other essential workers to live in quality apartments in the neighborhoods in which they work,” as Ascenda wrote in its proposal to the housing authority.

Qualifying for the apartments will require a renter to make 80% or less of the $74,200 median family income locally. Hopping said that translates to an annual income of about $56,000 or below to participate.

Section 8 applicants typically make 30% or less of the median family income, Hopping said.

Hopping said Sandstone Apartments already is experiencing upgrades, “including landscaping around the pool and minor refurbishment of units. Their amenities are nice. They (Ascenda) are very good about wanting things top-notch for renters. I really appreciate them as partners.”

Hopping said she is uncertain if Post Investment continues to negotiate terms with the owners of Avila Apartments, or if a price has been agreed upon.

“All I know is he has about 300-something units at Sandstone, and 151 of those will become available as workforce housing. Some units may become Section 8 housing,” Hopping said.

Hopping said it is her understanding that Sandstone and Avila have roughly the same number of apartments, totaling about 600 between them. No one with Post Investment Group could be reached Thursday for comment.

Also Thursday, the housing authority board approved a $239,000 expense for emergency replacement of a sewer line at Kate Ross Homes on South 11th Street.

“The sewer line collapsed, and residents were going to be without water. It happened between board meetings, so emergency repairs were approved,” Hopping said.

Kate Ross is the housing authority’s oldest property, she said.