Waco ICUs again filling up amid COVID-19 surge

Waco’s hospitals are again seeing their traditional intensive care units fill up and their staffs stretched thin amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Eight more McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19 in the past four days, including a 24-year-old woman who died Tuesday, and 163 new cases were reported Thursday, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Medical Center had 51 patients in their ICUs, down from 54 on Wednesday and leaving just three ICU beds available between them, though the facilities have surge plans that allow them to add ICU-level beds outside their traditional ICUs if needed. They had a combined 117 patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Earlier this year, the facilities were using post-operative or other non-ICU space to house ICU patients and for a brief time were housing patients in spaces not typically used for the purpose.
“If the current surge continues and our intensive care unit occupancy rate continues to increase, our hospitals may not be able to meet the critical healthcare needs of our community,” according to a joint statement from the two hospitals.
Burnout amid the pandemic’s stresses and a nursing shortage across the state have contributed to a lack of staffing, said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, director of the public health district.
“For the most part the health care system is pretty burned out,” Malrey-Horne said. “People have been working really hard over the last 18 months to combat COVID, and a lot of our nursing staff are just fatigued.”
According to the hospitals’ joint statement, both are bringing in staff from multiple sources, providing bonuses to fill critical staffing needs, increasing shifts and relying on non-nursing staff to assist with non-clinical tasks. They also are hoping to see additional medical personnel after a recent appeal by Gov. Greg Abbott for out-of-state help.
With local hospitals under pressure, there is a point when critical care for both COVID-19 patients and others starts to suffer, Malrey-Horne said.
“That really puts people who may have a heart attack or a major stroke at risk of not being able to get into one of those ICU beds,” Malrey-Horne.
She encouraged the Tribune-Herald to reach out to Hillcrest and Ascension for information on the issues they are facing. Both hospitals were asked separately to provide information on the current conditions of their ICU beds for each location individually as well as how they have been navigating staffing.
In a joint statement, the hospitals directed the Tribune-Herald to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 page as “the number of patients and number of beds is constantly changing.”
The state site, with data as of Wednesday, listed no ICU beds available in the 5-county Trauma Service Area M that includes McLennan County, and 21.3% of all hospital capacity in the area was in use by patients with COVID-19. Local health district data from Wednesday showed 54 of 54 ICU beds in use. Earlier this year, the health district regularly was listing more than 54 ICU beds in use, though the number available remained listed at 54.
The hospitals’ surge plans include potential limits to the services they offer patients, including possibly postponing elective surgeries.
“This is a change that may vary day-to-day to preserve hospital capacity and to protect the health and well-being of our patients and colleagues,” according to the hospitals’ statement. “We still perform urgent and emergent procedures.”
The joint statement also says the hospitals are reviewing each case closely, and the patient’s physician will decide if they move forward with the service.
“Most cases involving patients who have cancer or those needing cardiovascular procedures, for example, will move forward,” according to the statement.
The hospitals can only resume moving forward with all procedures if the number of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalizations begins decreasing.
For now, both hospitals continue to push a message that has been said time and time again. Get vaccinated.