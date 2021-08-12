Waco ICUs again filling up amid COVID-19 surge

“For the most part the health care system is pretty burned out,” Malrey-Horne said. “People have been working really hard over the last 18 months to combat COVID, and a lot of our nursing staff are just fatigued.”

According to the hospitals’ joint statement, both are bringing in staff from multiple sources, providing bonuses to fill critical staffing needs, increasing shifts and relying on non-nursing staff to assist with non-clinical tasks. They also are hoping to see additional medical personnel after a recent appeal by Gov. Greg Abbott for out-of-state help.

With local hospitals under pressure, there is a point when critical care for both COVID-19 patients and others starts to suffer, Malrey-Horne said.

“That really puts people who may have a heart attack or a major stroke at risk of not being able to get into one of those ICU beds,” Malrey-Horne.

She encouraged the Tribune-Herald to reach out to Hillcrest and Ascension for information on the issues they are facing. Both hospitals were asked separately to provide information on the current conditions of their ICU beds for each location individually as well as how they have been navigating staffing.