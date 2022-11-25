Waco initiatives focus on sustainability, composting

The World Hunger Relief Farm outside Waco has made use of 11 tons of food waste this year that otherwise would have been bound for the city's landfill rapidly approaching its capacity.

The city reports 290,000 tons of waste enters the Waco Regional Landfill yearly, and about a quarter of all landfill waste nationwide is made up of wasted food, according to The Environmental Protection Agency. For Waco, that would mean about 70 tons of wasted food annually.

“I think in our society a lot of things are out of sight and out of mind,” said Sky Toney, director of education at World Hunger Relief Inc. “So the landfill is out there somewhere and we can just dump our trash and then it goes and we don’t think about it. We don’t think about the impacts to society or the environment or local communities.”

Though 11 tons going to World Hunger Relief's demonstration farm makes a small dent in the ever-growing problem, every little bit is significant, Toney said. With groups already on the ground doing some of Waco’s dirty work, including Mission Waco and World Hunger Relief, potential citywide initiatives are also under development.

“The farm is actually part of a group of folks here in McLennan County that are working towards a more regenerative food system, and a key component of that is managing food waste and composting opportunities for our community,” Toney said.

The farm collects food scraps and other compostable materials from a few partner locations around town twice a week, including restaurants and grocery stores, easily reaching 800 pounds of waste in a pickup, he said. Toney said he hopes in the future to add a drop-off location at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.

“We go on Tuesdays and Fridays. Fridays are usually a little heftier," Toney said. "We also go to Meals on Wheels and pick up any leftovers they have.”

After picking up the scraps, the farm staff sorts out any food that is edible for their pigs, cows, chickens, ducks or goats before adding the rest to the farm’s three-bin system.

The piles in the bins can reach temperatures up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit at their core, which Toney said is a sign that microorganisms are at work to naturally break the raw materials down to soil.

Composting is not complicated, but by managing the pile’s moisture content, the size and composition of the pile and the size of the particles within the pile, the farm can create the perfect environment for microorganisms to thrive, Toney said.

“We are just expediting it with our management. We’re caring for some of the factors,” he said. “We’re making sure the ratios are right were making sure it’s aerated because we want an aerobic environment instead of an anaerobic environment because the microorganisms that we want really thrive in that environment — and it’s less stinky.”

Rather than using chemical fertilizers, the farm uses its own compost as a soil amendment, which creates a healthier ecosystem of fungi, bacteria, plants and other organisms that live in the soil and build relationships that contribute to each other’s growth, Toney said.

“Plants don’t have the ability in and of themselves to get everything they need. They rely on some of these microorganisms, on other plants, and there are those relationships that give them the nutrients that they need,” Toney said. “They’re producing more through photosynthesis, they’re producing more glucose than they actually need but they’re distributing that.”

At the end of the process, what is left of the food waste is healthy, robust compost that is added to the soil. That soil is used to feed more people and animals, completing the cycle and creating a more sustainable use for wasted food.

“We are what we eat, so if what we’re eating is nutrient deficient we’re going to be nutrient deficient. If what we’re eating is nutrient dense, we can benefit from that,” Toney said. “Same thing with our livestock, we try to care for our pastures because you are what you eat, but you are what you eat eats as well.”

World Hunger Relief is not the only group in Waco working to create a system that helps food waste support food production. Toney said the city of Waco, Baylor University, Mission Waco and the Texas branch of National Women in Agriculture Association and other local organizations are all involved in a coordinated effort.

Eric Coffman, the city’s sustainability programs manager, said the group, led by Mission Waco, hopes to bring composting opportunities to communities citywide and has received a $10,000 planning grant through The Funders Network's Partners for Places program to get the effort going.

“The grant itself is kind of prioritizing racial equity in this program, so in particular we’re looking to really involve obviously all communities around Waco, but particularly communities within Waco ISD, East Waco and South Waco,” Coffman said.

Composting already is part of the work Mission Waco's Urban Reap program does, allowing residents to take food waste to its Colcord Avenue location to be composted free of charge. The initiative established in 2017 averaged 1,800 pounds of food collected each month this year, according to its website.

Coffman said the group is looking to apply for various grants in the spring, which could put food waste drop-off sites around the city and offer learning opportunities around the city by fall of 2023.

Citywide composting has already found some success in other places around Texas, including Fort Worth, Austin and Houston. The city of Houston website says monthlong composting pilot program in 2021 diverted about seven tons of trash from the city’s landfill.

Although there is no official citywide program in place yet, Coffman said it is a priority for himself and the city's office of sustainability.