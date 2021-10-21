 Skip to main content
Waco judge swears son in as attorney
Waco judge swears son in as attorney

Swearing in ceremony

10th Court of Appeals Justice Matt Johnson (left) swears in his son, Matthew, as an attorney in the 10th Court of Appeals courtroom in a ceremony Sunday. Matthew is an attorney in Dallas.

 Matt Johnson, provided

Justice Matt Johnson of the 10th Court of Appeals swore in his son, Matthew, as an attorney in a ceremony Sunday in the 10th Court of Appeals courtroom.

Matthew Johnson, a Baylor Law School graduate, works at the Jackson Walker law firm in Dallas.

Matt Johnson’s father, retired Judge Derwood Johnson, swore in him and his brother, David Johnson, as attorneys.

They joined retired Judge George Allen, who swore in his daughter, Stacy, and son, David, as attorneys; the late Judge Bill Logue, who swore in his daughter, Katherine; retired Judge Alan Mayfield, who swore in his son, Jordan; the late Judge Joe N. Johnson, who swore in his sons, Barry, who is now McLennan County district attorney, and Joe Jr.; and retired Judge Robert Stem, who did the honors for his son, Robert Jr.

