Waco judge swears son in as attorney

Justice Matt Johnson of the 10th Court of Appeals swore in his son, Matthew, as an attorney in a ceremony Sunday in the 10th Court of Appeals courtroom.

They joined retired Judge George Allen, who swore in his daughter, Stacy, and son, David, as attorneys; the late Judge Bill Logue, who swore in his daughter, Katherine; retired Judge Alan Mayfield, who swore in his son, Jordan; the late Judge Joe N. Johnson, who swore in his sons, Barry, who is now McLennan County district attorney, and Joe Jr.; and retired Judge Robert Stem, who did the honors for his son, Robert Jr.