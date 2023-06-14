Waco’s Juneteenth celebrations will commence Saturday with the annual Juneteenth parade, a Family Fun Day for all ages and a concert series’ Juneteenth installment.

Families can start their day off setting up lawn chairs along the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce’s parade route. This year’s parade will start from a familiar spot but will not make its usual trip up Elm Avenue. Ongoing construction on Elm makes sticking to the parade’s traditional route along the historic stretch impossible this year, said Rachel Pate, vice president of economic development for the chamber.

At 10 a.m., the grand marshal will step off and lead the parade of up to 100 organizations from Heritage Square. The participants will continue down Washington Avenue past the Waco Convention Center, across the Brazos River and turn left on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The parade will stay on the side closest to the Doris Miller Memorial as it marches to Mill Street, where it will make a hairpin turn back down the other side of MLK. The parade will then disperse once it arrives at Bridge Street.

There will be hydration stations and vendors along the route for spectators to take advantage of in the heat, Pate said.

Waco’s Juneteenth parade has been expanding, with growing participation and diversity each year, she said.

“And the federal recognition for Juneteenth as a federal holiday has only pushed that even further, so the community celebration can include everyone, and everyone feels like this is something to celebrate,” she said.

The holiday celebrates June 19, 1865, when a Union general arrived in Galveston to inform still-enslaved African Americans of their freedom, almost three years after Abraham Lincoln read the Emancipation Proclamation. It has been a Texas state holiday since 1980 and celebrated by Black communities for more than a century before that, and President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 for the day to officially become a federal holiday.

Blues, family fun

After Saturday morning’s parade in Waco, families can continue the celebration at KWBT-FM 94.5 The Beat’s Family Fun Day, which will start at 2 p.m. at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Station Manager Edward Graham said there will be myriad vendors and music for the 13th year of the event.

Performances start at 4 p.m. with local, regional and national artists on stage throughout the day. Headliner Willie Clayton will be showcasing a tribute to blues.

Graham said his favorite part of the event is seeing the melting pot of ages.

“What I always love is to see kids from 2 and grandmothers to 80 all in the same space all in the same area enjoying each other,” Graham said. “We call it Family Fun Day for a reason, because it’s more like a family reunion for people to come out.”

After 13 years of celebrating, Graham said heat preparations are practically “built in.” There will be plenty of water stations and a plan in place for participants who may have trouble in the heat.

“Nobody was worried about the heat when they were out picking the cotton in the cotton fields back in the day,” Graham said. “They made them go through it so if we could do that years ago, we could celebrate that today.”

Bridge Street

Next on the day’s schedule is a compilation of artists at the Levitt AMP Music Series from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. The show will open with a Jules Bledsoe tribute at 6 p.m. arranged by Baylor University associate music professor Horace Maxile and played by Preston Hart on vocals, Cezary Karwowski on keyboard and Chuck Jennings on bass. Reggae saxophonist Fabian Brown will then come on stage at 7 p.m. to open for headliners Deon Q and Joel McCray, who perform at 8 p.m.

There will also be a Waco Symphony Orchestra instrument petting zoo, allowing people of all ages to have a hands-on experience with orchestral instruments, along with larger than life artwork and local vendors. The events at Bridge Street Plaza are a special Juneteenth celebration as part of the Saturday concert series there that started in April and continues through July 8.

Pate said it is a great feeling to see everyone celebrating their freedom, and she hopes Waco’s Juneteenth festivities continue to grow.

“It’s always been a tradition in our community to celebrate Juneteenth and to pay homage to the experiences of our African American ancestors, and so for us to be able to proudly and even more loudly,” Pate said.

She said seeing families enjoy festivities like they would for the Fourth of July is moving.

“Unity of diversity of equity of inclusion is something that we need to see more of not just on the holiday but throughout the year,” Pate said. “But if we get one day to really put on a show, and show togetherness, to show love and show celebration for our community, I think that is a win every time.”