The Waco community will get a jump on the Juneteenth federal holiday with a Saturday parade that will center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The parade organized by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce begins at 10 a.m. at Heritage Square with some 100 organizations expected to be represented.

The procession will cross the Brazos River on the Washington Avenue bridge and turn left on MLK, then double back at Mill Street and end at Bridge Street Plaza.

The usual Elm Avenue route of the parade was unavailable this year because of heavy construction along that street.

The parade will include hydration stations at Bledsoe-Miller Park and near Waco Drive, and food trucks will be available along the route. Parking will be available downtown, off Elm Avenue and along Bering Avenue, Mann Street and Mill Street.

From 2 to 8 p.m., families can celebrate with music and vendors at the KWBT-FM 94.5 The Beat's Family Fun Day at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

From 5 to 9 p.m., the Levitt AMP Music Series will have a Juneteenth program at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. The program includes a 6 p.m. tribute to Waco music legend Jules Bledsoe, arranged by Horace Maxile of Baylor University and performed by Preston Hart, Cezary Karwowski and Chuck Jennings. Reggae saxophonist Fabian Brown follow at 7, and headliners Deon Q and Joel McCray will start at 8.