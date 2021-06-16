Waco Junior Police Academy gives teens a look at law enforcement work

“A lot of kids conquered their fear of heights,” Martinez said. “We had one young man, he was terrified and he wanted to quit. We encouraged him to just take small steps, and he accomplished the goal and so he came down and said it was all about putting your mind to it and finishing it out.”

Dustin Sunday, a freshman at Robinson High School, said he was nervous about getting up on the ropes course Tuesday but had a good time.

“I love what we have to do. Yesterday we got to go on the ropes course and I got to test my fear of heights,” Sunday said. “I was a little scared of one of them but once I got out there and got my balance, it was just fun.”

Sunday, whose father is a Waco Police officer, said he signed up for the program because he wanted to know what his dad does everyday.

“It would be pretty cool to get to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” Sunday said.

Regina Adams, 16, said she wants to follow in her mother's footsteps and be a police officer.

“I want to go into the military and be a military police officer because I want to serve my country and follow in my mom’s footsteps,” Adams said.