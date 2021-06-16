Waco Junior Police Academy gives teens a look at law enforcement work

Plenty of students get on an archery range or a sports field during their summer activities, but not too many get instruction on the use of a riot shield or an introduction to other SWAT team tools.
The 24 high school students in this year's Waco Police Department Junior Police Academy gathered Wednesday morning at the department's gun range to do just that. SWAT team members laid out their gear and weapons, ready to give the teenagers a first-hand glimpse at what it is like to be part of law enforcement. The day at the gun range is just part of the two-week program held every summer, which also includes presentations from other law enforcement agencies, a day on an obstacle course and sessions on DWIs and handcuffing.
The subject matter may be specialized, but some of the benefits are right in line with other youth programs. Officer Sofie Martinez, who coordinates the program, said the academy is a great way to teach teens about engaging with others.
“It’s getting them out of that comfort zone, getting them to talk to a group,” Martinez said. “That is one of my things, especially the shy ones, is getting them to come out of their shell a little bit.”
As part of the schedule, the teens are split into groups and have to create a team flag. Martinez said she hopes partnering students with peers they do not already know will help them learn how to meet new people, a skill that proves valuable when entering the workforce as an adult.
“It’s funny to see the metamorphosis of that,” Martinez said with a laugh. “On Monday they are really quiet, nobody is talking, and usually by the end of the day they start talking and by now, they are already picking on each other and competing against each other.”
Throughout the program, students learn how to work with their team or together as a whole academy, but part of the fun is making sure some friendly competition is involved.
During the range day Wednesday, students learned how to shoot rifles with nonlethal training ammunition and had a target-shooting relay race to compete for the title of "Range Master."
Martinez said students went through a safety briefing on how to handle a weapon.
Waco police Sgt. Chet Long was out on the range Wednesday, teaching the “young folks” what the department does.
“We are showing them the different types of equipment that we would use in different types of hostile situations that SWAT would respond to,” Long said. “Some people see the guns but they don’t necessarily get to see the less lethal options that we have.”
Long said the students' energy at the range showed how excited they were and their interest in seeing the SWAT trucks and other equipment.
The effort to get the students out of their comfort zone meant a trip to a Baylor University ropes course early in the program.
“A lot of kids conquered their fear of heights,” Martinez said. “We had one young man, he was terrified and he wanted to quit. We encouraged him to just take small steps, and he accomplished the goal and so he came down and said it was all about putting your mind to it and finishing it out.”
Dustin Sunday, a freshman at Robinson High School, said he was nervous about getting up on the ropes course Tuesday but had a good time.
“I love what we have to do. Yesterday we got to go on the ropes course and I got to test my fear of heights,” Sunday said. “I was a little scared of one of them but once I got out there and got my balance, it was just fun.”
Sunday, whose father is a Waco Police officer, said he signed up for the program because he wanted to know what his dad does everyday.
“It would be pretty cool to get to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” Sunday said.
Regina Adams, 16, said she wants to follow in her mother's footsteps and be a police officer.
“I want to go into the military and be a military police officer because I want to serve my country and follow in my mom’s footsteps,” Adams said.
While the two weeks are packed with activities, Martinez is looking forward to seeing students run the obstacle course, which includes jumping over a 6-foot fence and dragging a 150-pound dummy.
“When we first started this course, I volunteered to do it and I had just turned 50 years old,” Martinez said with a laugh. “So if I can do it, you all can do it. No excuses. It’s a lot of fun to see them because they all start competing against each other.
“It helps them see what they are made of.”
University High School senior Lilyanna Olalde, 17, said she saw pictures on Facebook showing the academy from previous years and was excited to get to participate this year.
Olalde said she is interested in a career as a police officer because she wants to help others, and her mom is proud of her for participating in the program.
She said it has been interesting so far and helped her learn to trust her team.
“You have to trust the others to be there for you,” Olalde said.
This year's Junior Police Academy will wrap up next week. For a chance at participating next year, students need to submit an application and pass a background check to ensure they do not have any criminal offenses higher than a Class C misdemeanor.
Martinez said she hopes the teens who participate in the program leave knowing that their police department is there for them and that officers are approachable.
She encourages interested students to go ahead and sign up for next year's program.