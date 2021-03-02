Waco jury: Intel must pay $2 billion for patent infringement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the case boiled down to the credibility of the witnesses, noting VLSI's witnesses were independent experts from across the country while many of Intel's witnesses were Intel employees.

"You would expect employees of defendant Intel would come in here and deny infringement. They are employees of Intel..." Chu said. "This is a credibility case, and in spite of all the testimony you have heard, it all comes down to a case of credibility."

Bill Lee, of Boston, Intel's lead attorney, countered that VLSI paid four of its expert witnesses a combined total of at least $1 million, suggesting their testimony disagreeing with Intel engineers, who were most familiar with the development of the products, was bought and paid for.

"No one from VLSI has even bothered to show up here and get on the witness stand and be placed under oath," Lee said. "But you know who did bother to show up: Intel. They have been here from the start, they didn't lie, they came here to defend themselves from these allegations and they are still here. They stayed until the end."