Waco Kiddieland aims to join handful nationwide adapting to survive when many have failed

Community support makes or breaks the small, family-oriented amusement parks that have been disappearing since the 1960s, and the fate of Waco’s Kiddieland Park depends largely on the community that grew up loving it.
There have been dozens of unaffiliated kiddieland parks throughout the United States and countless others operating under similarly cutesy names. Lions clubs and other service organizations supported many kiddielands, while others were family owned and operated. Unlike the destination parks that came before or the grand-scale theme parks that dominated after Disneyland’s opening in 1955, these post-World War II parks were simple, inexpensive to attend and often appealed more to local families than tourists.
The Waco Founder Lions Club-owned and operated Kiddieland amusement park has been a childhood staple for Waco residents for decades. Its future is more secure now that the park’s owners have partnered with the city of Waco to start a renovation of its grounds, but just what the park will become is still unclear.
Lions Park, which includes Kiddieland and sits on city-owned park land, closed last year during the ongoing pandemic after years of struggling to maintain its rides and draw in large enough crowds. Earlier this year, the city of Waco threatened to end its lease with the park, citing its condition among other reasons. Instead, the city pledged $2 million to revitalize the park and formed a committee charged with deciding what to do to improve it and make it profitable again.
“We just kind of faced the reality that we don’t have any income to keep this thing funded, and certainly not to try to make any improvements,” said John Tipton, the immediate past president of the Lions Club who is heading up the project on the club side.
Workers will remove rides and haul them to storage facilities over the next few weeks, and some likely will be sold off. Meanwhile, city workers have already begun mowing the overgrown property.
“There are a lot of people asking for memorabilia, people who have long histories with the park,” Tipton said. “We may do something with that later, but we just don’t know right now.”
The current Kiddieland was not even the first in Waco. In 1952, Frank Israel opened a similar park at the corner of Bosque Boulevard and 42nd Street. The park had a small Ferris wheel, ponies, a kiddie coaster and an airplane-themed ride and closed in 1957 after Israel decided not to renew his lease and sold off the rides.
A decade before Kiddieland opened in 1965, the Lions Club raised money for a large wall reading "Waco Lions Park" at the corner of Bosque Boulevard and New Road, where a ballpark for teenagers stood. The next year they added tennis courts.
Lions Club Secretary Terry Sutcliffe said residents then repeatedly asked the Waco City Council for a public pool, and the Lions Club took on the task in 1958. They built a pool, advertised as the largest all-tile pool in the country, at a cost of $150,000.
“It existed until the equipment was worn out and too expensive to replace and attendance dropped off, so they shut it down,” Sutcliffe said.
John Linda was 20 years old in 1976 when he helped his father, John C. Linda, transport and reassemble the first train at Kiddieland. They were members of the local model railroad club when the Lions Club purchased the Garland train from Cameron Park model train club members. The Lindas stayed on and volunteered to operate the steam engine, which required special training.
Another member who worked for the St. Louis Southwestern Railway, better known as the Cotton Belt, rounded up railroad employees who volunteered to install the track.
The Broken Toe Junction name still associated with the track at the park came when John Denton, another local train enthusiast, broke his foot during construction of the track for the park's second train. The Lions Club bought the Ottaway train from a park in Graham and initially named it the Red Devil after its color.
The third train came from a park in Bryan, themed after Winnie the Pooh. When Pooh Park closed, Sutcliffe, Linda and several other Lions members bought and transported the train to Waco.
In 1977, Linda met his wife, Carol, after she got a part-time job operating the trains, and both of his children worked there.
“It’s sort of a fun place to be, everybody knows everybody else,” Linda said. “You know the employees, everybody got along and it was just like a big family.”
Sutcliffe and his son, Sean, both spent years volunteering at the park, mowing, cleaning and maintaining it through the years with other Lions Club members. Sean worked at the park as a teenager and would continue doing so for seven years.
Another beloved attraction, the Super Slide, was originally a standalone ride located at the corner of Waco Drive and Highway 6. The club bought the slide and moved it to the park in 1972, where it remained until it was dismantled in 2018 because the structure was determined to be in an unsafe condition. Park officials had closed it down about a decade earlier and said proved to be too far deteriorated to be restored.
Now 64 years old, Tipton said he grew up with the park in all of its previous iterations. As a child before Kiddieland opened he swam in the pool, which opened in 1958. When the park added Putt-Putt mini golf the next year it was a draw for middle school and high school kids, and even though the tennis courts that had been there since 1956 were concrete, they still saw plenty of use. He remembers when the pool shut down to swimming, followed by a short-lived bumper boat attraction.
He also remembers sliding down the metal Super Slide in the dead of summer, making sure to avoid slipping off the mat and touching the scorching metal at all costs.
“If you got off the carpet, you were in trouble,” he said.
Tipton said right now nothing is off the table in making plans for the park's next chapter.
Randy Geisler, a historian with American Coaster Enthusiasts and former president of the organization, said the effort to revitalize Waco’s Kiddieland is “commendable.”
“Sometimes you have to harken back to history and say ‘This is worth it because it’s a significant part of your community,’” Geisler said. “You have to stand up for the right and responsibility of a place like this to exist, to provide a place where the public can go and enjoy themselves.”
He said small parks like Waco’s Kiddieland hit their peak in the 1950s as a direct result of the post-World War II baby boom.
In the late 1800s amusement parks sprung up at vacation destinations, often starting with one ride and then blossoming until they were full-fledged destinations. Boardwalks on both coasts became home to amusement parks known for general debauchery. Trolley companies developed “trolley parks” located at the end of trolley lines devised as incentives to keep riders traveling to the end of the line and back.
Amusement parks fell off sharply once the Great Depression hit. It was not until the 1950s that young nuclear families found themselves in need of entertainment that was appealing to small children, and the smaller kiddie parks rose to meet that demand with names like Peppermint Park, DandiLion Park and other names picked specifically to evoke childhood. Geisler said small parks like Kiddieland are often attached to city parks, zoos or other attractions. In previous decades, shopping centers were reliable draws as well.
“The Kiddieland parks are often just treasures, but the community has to support them, and they have to go spend money there and enjoy the place,” Geisler said.
Amusement parks that do not adhere to a specific theme are called “traditional parks” by enthusiasts like Geisler. He said Disneyland’s opening in 1955 established the template for parks sticking to a distinct theme, but before then parks were just a collection of creatively displayed attractions.
The jump from traditional parks to theme parks had an immediate impact on the industry. Geisler said traditional parks have been closing “left and right” since theme parks took over, and are now considered an endangered species.
Kiddie parks may have small rides, but those rides still cost a significant amount of money to run and maintain.
Geisler, 72, grew up going to Peppermint Park in Madison, Wisconsin. It was home to rides and trampolines, the perfect place to have a children’s birthday party or spend an afternoon without spending too much.
The park closed in the early 1960s, not because it was struggling, but because the state planned to build a four-lane highway that would cut the park off from the surrounding community. The owner sold it instead of sticking it out.
Using rcdb.com, home of a volunteer-run roller coaster database, Geisler was able to estimate the number of Kiddieland parks worldwide. The records are not complete and only account for parks that contain at least one rollercoaster, though most kiddielands do.
The first in the database was the San Antonio Kiddieland in 1925 and the second was Melrose Park Kiddieland in Chicago in 1929, which closed in 2019. At least 18 opened in the 1950s, 11 of which closed during the following decade. The small parks continued to close through the 70s, 80s and 90s, and five closed in the 2000s.
At their height, there were 48 parks operating worldwide with “kiddie” in the name, only seven of which are still in operation.
Melrose Park lasted until 2009. The Chicago park struggled as patrons moved out of the city and into the suburbs, and even more so after Six Flags Great America opened in 1976. When Melrose Park Kiddieland closed, Six Flags moved its beloved wooden coaster to its park to preserve it and added displays with information about its former home.
“You know, once a park announces it’s going to close suddenly a million people want to come back and ride one last time,” Geisler said. “They went out proudly and with dignity.”
San Antonio’s Kiddie Park was taken over by the San Antonio Zoo in 2019 and remains successful to this day, a strategy Geisler said often works for smaller parks. Just two years earlier, Austin’s Kiddieland Park closed.
Geisler said larger parks can offer more attractions, but the price and effort of reaching them makes them an all-day affair.
“It’s nice to have a spot where you can just relax,” Geisler said. “Sometimes these kiddielands are at city parks in the center of the city, and they’re often heavily landscaped in the best way, surrounded by foliage and forests that have been there for years.”
Geisler said it can be tricky for small parks like Kiddieland to make it today. Rides and maintenance cost money, attendance needs to remain strong and people have more diversions than ever to choose from. He said in previous eras, kiddielands considered branching out to showing movies or other attractions to compete with other forms of entertainment.
“I think kiddielands can only afford to do so much, they want to stick with the basics,” Geisler said. “The traditional image, if you’re an amusement park, is you have a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round and a roller coaster if at all possible.”
Other small parks adopt mascots to foster a sense of connection with the community or incorporate shows, though the latter is more expensive and difficult to pull off.
“It’ll be interesting to see, there in Waco, what they plan to do to innovate,” Geisler said. “What are they going to come up with a year from now to include in their park to make it attractive to the kids?”
Tim Baldwin, an editor for Amusement Today, said every park he has visited recently has reported high attendance but struggled to keep staff. Many larger parks could not hire the international students who often take summer jobs, and other industries have struggled in general to hire and retain workers.
“Having quality maintenance people is key,” Baldwin said. “When everyone is dealing with staffing challenges, that’s a select skill set and you have to find the right person. But if you do find someone who’s passionate about it and loves it, those are the people you want to keep forever.”
Baldwin said older rides are usually much simpler machines than modern ones, with no computer system to maintain and simple parts. On the other hand, it can be a struggle to source replacement parts for the oldest ones that were manufactured decades ago.
Painting and maintaining the rides is crucial, and every now and then parks need to invest in new rides.
“It’s not new and it’s not flashy, but city parks tend to not be flashy,” Baldwin said. “They tend to be nostalgic, where parents remember going as a kid. You have that bond.”
He said there are plenty of cases of communities rallying around and reviving their local parks, but it often takes a “cheerleader” to get the ball rolling and bring attention to the issue.
“A lot of people don’t realize something is in danger until the news comes on, ‘Well, Kiddieland closed forever today,’” Baldwin said, imitating a news broadcaster. “And then people are going ‘what?!’”
That was what happened in the leadup to Six Flags Astroworld’s closure on October 30, 2005, a date Baldwin recalls off the top of his head. In its last days, the Houston park’s flagging attendance shot up to record numbers as people hurried to say their goodbyes and buy up the remaining merchandise.
“Sometimes you just need to be slapped across the face and told ‘look at what you’ve got here,’” Baldwin said.
A handful of brokers refurbish and resell old rides, which Baldwin said are not nearly as expensive as modern coasters.
“Places like a kiddie park really are pieces of the fabric of a town or city,” Baldwin said. “They may not be huge tourist draws, but they’re still integral to that city experience. People identify with nostalgic touches, and again, they’re not big and flashy. They’re not Disney World, but they still have a place in people’s hearts. And when those places are gone you just can’t replace it with a retail store.”