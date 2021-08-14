Waco Kiddieland aims to join handful nationwide adapting to survive when many have failed

“It’s nice to have a spot where you can just relax,” Geisler said. “Sometimes these kiddielands are at city parks in the center of the city, and they’re often heavily landscaped in the best way, surrounded by foliage and forests that have been there for years.”

Geisler said it can be tricky for small parks like Kiddieland to make it today. Rides and maintenance cost money, attendance needs to remain strong and people have more diversions than ever to choose from. He said in previous eras, kiddielands considered branching out to showing movies or other attractions to compete with other forms of entertainment.

“I think kiddielands can only afford to do so much, they want to stick with the basics,” Geisler said. “The traditional image, if you’re an amusement park, is you have a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round and a roller coaster if at all possible.”

Other small parks adopt mascots to foster a sense of connection with the community or incorporate shows, though the latter is more expensive and difficult to pull off.

“It’ll be interesting to see, there in Waco, what they plan to do to innovate,” Geisler said. “What are they going to come up with a year from now to include in their park to make it attractive to the kids?”