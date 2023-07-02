The Waco Kiwanis Foundation awarded three $2,500 scholarships to Waco ISD students this spring.

Waco High School graduates Elanah Sriram and Lili Bien, and University High School graduate Jaylon Alley, were the recipients of the awards.

Sriram will attend the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University this fall, Bien will study textiles and fashion at the University of Texas, and Alley is pursuing a major in music at the University of Texas.

All three are members of National Honor Society and participated in a wide range of academic and extracurricular activities.

“Waco Kiwanis is extremely honored to assist area youth with their educational pursuits,” said Gene Hall, president of the Waco Kiwanis Foundation. “This year, we have three academic superstars and well-rounded young adults. We know they will do well at two of Texas’ best universities.”