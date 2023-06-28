Waco attorney Roy Barrett for decades has done the dirty work.

The Baylor University Law School graduate lobbed a monkey wrench into plans to expand Fort Cavazos, then known as Fort Hood, a process that threatened to putt Coryell County residents off their land. He helped Baylor University change its charter in the 1990s, "so fundamentalists couldn't take over and make Baylor a Bible college."

He has defended cities and police departments against civil rights complaints, some alleging use of excessive force or illegal search and seizure. He championed Waco's efforts to stop dairy farms upstream from "putting so much phosphorus in Lake Waco," their cows dumping with impunity.

Big stuff for a boy from Bynum, a small community near Hillsboro, who received undergraduate and law degrees from Baylor University after two years in junior college, and has lived and practiced in Waco since 1969.

Now chair of the board at Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee, he has tried more than 100 cases to judgment in Texas state and federal courts, and has appealed cases all the way to the Supreme Court of Texas, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. His specialties include malpractice, higher education, property litigation and defense of cities.

Barrett recently received what some consider among the ultimate honors for a law practitioner in Texas, that being the Outstanding 50 Year Lawyer Award from the Texas Bar Foundation. He is just the fourth Waco attorney to receive the award since it was created in 1974.

"The award recognizes attorneys whose practice spanned fifty years, as of January 1st of the year of the award, or more, and who adhere to the highest principles and traditions of the legal profession and service to the public," according to a description provided by the foundation announcing Barrett's achievement.

Others named this year include Judge Alice Bonner, the first Black person to serve as a judge in Houston; Al Ellis, Dallas; Fred Hagans, Houston; Fredrick "Rick" Rogers Jr., Corpus Christi; and David Segrest, Dallas.

Past winners include such luminaries as Richard "Racehorse" Haynes, the Houston defense attorney whose exploits in the 1960s and 1970s prompted Time magazine to name him one of the best defense lawyers in the country. He successfully represented T. Cullen Davis, famously charged with solicitation of murder, and plastic surgeon John Hill, whose legal entanglements inspired the 1976 book "Blood and Money."

Another was Harold Barefoot Sanders Jr., an attorney elected to the Texas House and later appointed justice of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. He was counsel to President Lyndon B. Johnson, and administered the oath to Johnson following John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Others include Joe Jamail, a celebrated defense lawyer dubbed the "The King of Torts" who became a billionaire; and Bill Daniel, a member of the Texas House and later governor of Guam. Bill Daniel made sizable contributions to his alma mater, Baylor University, and several buildings on campus bear his name, including the Bill Daniel Student Center.

Sen. Ralph Yarborough received the award, as did Leon Jaworski, of Houston, the second special prosecutor during the Watergate scandal. John Hill Jr., who served as Texas secretary of state, Texas attorney general and chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court, also claimed the distinction.

Waco attorneys besides Barrett receiving the award include Wilford Naman, a founder of the firm where Barrett works, along with Cullen Smith and Angus McSwain Jr., longtime Baylor Law School dean.

"That's pretty tall cotton, and I'm not sure I can see over the top," Barrett said, understating his own accomplishments in the courtroom.

Barrett's clients ran the gamut from the Brazos River Authority to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, formerly Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, for which he handled malpractice allegations. For the Brazos River Authority, he provided counsel when Brazos Electric Power Cooperative sought to decommission its hydroelectric facilities on Possum Kingdom Lake, over which the Brazos River Authority exercises control.

Pam Bowers, women's basketball coach at Baylor University from 1979 to 1994, filed suit against the school her final year, claiming her dismissal violated federal Title IX protections. She said Baylor's actions amounted to sexual discrimination and retaliation against her for reporting violations by then-men's basketball coach Darrel Johnson.

With Barrett representing Baylor, the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement in 1995.

"Baylor was going into the Big XII and did not want continued litigation," Barrett said. "That case, that whole process allowed Baylor to bring in Sonja Hogg, then to bring in Kim Mulkey, which led to three national championships."

Serving on the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool, Barrett said he has provided legal representation to communities throughout Texas, including Waco, Temple, Killeen "and a host of small cities." Smaller entities sometimes have no legal department or few, if any, financial resources to defend themselves against lawsuits. The Texas Municipal League and attorneys such as Barrett serve as equalizers on cases involving slip-and-fall claims, accidents involving government vehicles, and accusations of civil rights violations.

Barrett served on a six-lawyer team that during the 1990s tackled the task of overhauling Baylor's charter as it relates to choosing regents.

"I've probably been to more Baptist General Conventions than most Baptists," Barrett joked. "We went and told them what we had in mind, that we were not trying to make Baylor a nonreligious institution. We simply did not want it taken over by a faction. They were generally accepting."

Barrett represented about 230 farm and ranch families in Coryell County who bristled at federal plans to expand the Army base then known as Fort Hood during the 1970s. Their plight and opposition was considered by U.S. House and Senate committees, and Congress declined to approve the measure, Barrett said.

He said the legal profession continues to evolve.

"Advertising has changed it," Barrett said. "For good, it makes legal representation available. On the other side, it has become commercialized. It can be well done and appropriate, but when people advertise in another way …"

Waco has become more of a melting pot for attorneys, Barrett said.

"When I started, or soon after that, I probably knew all lawyers in Waco. I didn't have legal matters with them, but I knew them," he said. "But Texas has grown. The population has grown. The bar has grown.

"I know most lawyers, but I don't know them all."

Asked about retirement, Barrett said, "The good Lord will tell me when I've had enough. I hope to practice at least three to five more years. I remember in the second 'Top Gun' movie, Tom Cruise said, 'Being a Navy pilot is not what I do. It's what I am.' Being a trial lawyer is what I am."