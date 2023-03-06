The Library on the Go program is bringing storytime to interesting spots around Waco, with all branches of the Waco-McLennan County Library coming together for a full week of spring break fun.

Children’s librarians from Waco’s four branches are bringing storytime to the community from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with free tours available at each location.

Monday’s storytime, “Austin Plays Fair” read by children’s librarian Cody Martin, drew more than 100 kids and their parents to McLane Stadium. Martin, who serves at the East and South Waco Libraries, said the week of events is the library’s way of furthering literacy while doing something special for kids on spring break.

Martin said when choosing locations for the storytime session the library looked not only at preexisting partnerships but also places that are popular and culturally important. Though the rest of the week features visits to the fire station on Elm Avenue, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and other interesting spots, Martin said he doesn’t expect a turnout as large as Monday’s.

“I’ve been sorely wrong throughout my first year as a librarian. I have underestimated attendance and interest from the Waco community,” Martin said. “ … I actually bought little stuffed footballs to hand out as a souvenir being on the football field. I got 50 of them thinking that will be more than enough, I’ll have some left over. I was a little disappointed I didn’t have some for everyone but I still think the kids were able to have fun here today.”

Martin said the COVID-19 pandemic tanked attendance for many activities, not just the library. However, in the post-COVID era, Martin said the library has picked back up to reevaluate themes and programming for the future.

“I do think that it’s a good problem to have that our programs are so popular, and I would hope that as we continue to get further and further away from COVID ... that the library continues to kind of increase in popularity and that we can offer programming that is appealing and not cliché and new and innovative,” he said.

Arielle Gonzales joined the fun Monday with her husband and 3-year-old son. She said her family found out about the event while participating in Toddler Time, another library program for young children. Gonzales said her son enjoys storytime at the library and is able to talk about the story afterward, but Monday she thinks he may have been more excited to play on the field.

Gonzales said as a mom she also looked forward to the nap sure to follow the event, watching from the sideline as her husband and son chased each other around the field.

Emily Seely attended with her toddler-age daughter and said she plans on attending future library programs. Seely said getting her daughter out to play with others is valuable and important, especially since her daughter is a social butterfly.

Storytimes are a crucial part of early childhood literacy, and Martin said early literacy and a love of reading is something that can be built young that will establish success for a lifetime. He said studies have shown that early literacy contributes to a child’s success in school, and it’s important to introduce children to books, teach them how a book works and just read to them.

Martin said he loves what he does because by helping kids to love reading, he helps them achieve whatever they may do in life.

“I love doing it because if I can instill the love of reading in a child and they go on to do whatever it is that they may feel passionate about, it may be something life-changing or world-changing … but kind of starting everyone out on that path and hopefully directing them toward success, that is very fulfilling to me personally,” Martin said. “So that’s why I do this. And that’s why it was so encouraging to see so many kids here today who hopefully enjoyed the storytime and are maybe encouraged to come to another one of our storytimes.”

Here are this week’s storytime locations:

Tuesday: Waco Fire Station 1

Wednesday: Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum

Thursday: Bear Habitat at Baylor University

Friday: Storywalk Celebration at Dewey Community Center