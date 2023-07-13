Armed with 1,500 water balloons, a handful of Waco youth lined up for battle at the South Waco Library while parents enjoyed water and frozen push pops in the shade.

The inaugural water balloon tournament for kids ages 11 to 17 was part of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library system’s summer reading program to promote literacy and community engagement with the libraries around town.

Bliss Brewer, lead coordinator of the water balloon event, said when she thinks of Texas summer, water is the first thing that comes to mind to beat the heat.

“I can remember playing with water balloons over the summer when I was a kid,” Brewer said. “I just feel like in Texas, water and summer just go well together, and it’s just a good way to cool off and not be so miserable in the heat. It seemed like a fun way to get kids outside, involved and want to show up in the heat of the summer.”

Throughout the summer, the libraries have held engaging opportunities for Wacoans of all ages to get involved in the library. Other events include hosting performers at each branch, as well as family nights, a “secret agent academy” and a “Books and Brews” events for adults at pubs and coffeehouses for adults.

“The goal of all these is to come to the library,” Amy Sassatelli, library spokesperson, said. “We want to get you into the library, and pick up some stuff while you’re here. Take some books home with you, but really just to engage with the community as well because not only do we offer all the services that we offer, but we do like people to remember that the library is a good gathering space as well.”

Brewer said another overall goal for the library summer events is to promote literacy in the community.

“Obviously, literacy is important in anyone’s life, and I think to have an educated population is the best thing we can hope for for our society,” Brewer said. “So getting teens out there and involved, even if they’re playing with water balloons knowing that the library’s there, and we can advertise our other resources while we’re there is kind of our tactic for the most part.”

Brewer said outreach to the 11-17 age group can be a challenge, so she thought back to what she did at their age.

“Getting teens engaged in a library or something is a little difficult, and so anything that will motivate them to come out and be involved in library stuff, that’s what we want,” Brewer said.

Maria Salazar said she enjoys being able to bring her daughter to the library events especially because they are free of charge.

“It’s good that she gets around other kids and has fun, and it’s a bonus that it’s free. That also helps out a lot because I’m on a budget,” Salazar said. “It also helps her socialize. She’s very shy around other people and this makes her talk to new people.”

Salazar said being involved with the local library has added to her daughter’s education given their wide variety.

“I like that she’s really getting into reading,” Salazar said. “Right now, she’s into government and politics and religion, which is a surprise for an 11-year-old. But she’s really into stuff like that. So it’s nice that we can bring her here and look at all kinds of books.”