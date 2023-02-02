McLennan County had an easier time defrosting than other parts of Texas on Thursday, but the area was not entirely spared.

National Weather Service officials also warned that wet roads, especially bridges, may refreeze and become hazardous once again as nighttime temperatures drop. The overnight low heading into Friday is forecast at 29, with a high of 46 during the day.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Hunter Reeves said while North Texas, Austin and San Antonio got “slammed” with ice, Waco did not see nearly as much accumulation late Wednesday and early Thursday.

“Waco seemingly got lucky, you could say, with this event,” Reeves said.

The Waco Police Department received scattered calls Thursday about downed power lines and fallen trees, spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

As of early Thursday evening, Oncor's outage map showed about 1,500 customers in Waco without power, split between several outages, with about another 900 customers without power in areas immediately surrounding Waco. By comparison, Temple and Killeen experienced considerably more power outages and more downed trees and limbs. Reeves said areas west and east of Temple and Killeen received between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of icy buildup.

Statewide, about 420,000 customers were without power Thursday afternoon, according to The Texas Tribune.

Austin was hit particularly hard with power outages. Officials in Austin on Thursday walked back earlier assurances they would be able to restore power to more than 150,000 homes and businesses by Friday evening, and urged customers without power to relocate until power is restored, The Texas Tribune reported.

Some Waco-area schools remained closed Thursday, but students in McLennan County's largest districts were back in classrooms after a late start Thursday morning.

Conditions were still icy enough to drive Waco residents to take shelter at Dewey Community Center, where the city of Waco set up a warming station that remained open until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Elizabeth Thomas, emergency management coordinator for the city of Waco and McLennan County, said five people and one dog stayed at the warming center the first night it was open, followed by 12 people the next night and 22 people the final night.

“A lot of lessons we learned in that February 2021 winter storm we’ve been able to implement to really improve our communication and overall response,” Thomas said.

Reeves said the storm system will move out of Central Texas, and southern winds will return through the rest of the week. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s and low 50s throughout Friday, then rise to a high of 57 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday, he said.

“It should be a pleasant weekend,” Reeves said.