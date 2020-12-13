Waco Makers: Bryant Stanton and sons find career in glasswork and more

"I always wanted to be like my brother Warren. I thought it was so cool, earning a living by working with your hands," Stanton said.

But he also paid attention to his father, who gave up dreams of working with his hands when that did not pay the bills, leaving to become an engineer and work with industrial diecast metal. A job with The Kirby Co., a maker of vacuum cleaners, eventually took a teenaged Stanton and his parents to the West Texas town of Andrews, while his older brothers were already living on their own.

As a student in Massachusetts and Texas, Stanton had enjoyed his classes in drafting, shop and art, while an undiagnosed dyslexia made math and numbers difficult, he said. After high school, he started classes at Texas Tech University. An unexpected encounter with a stained glass craftsman off campus led to his first piece — a butterfly that still hangs in his office — and what would become his passion. His romance with Suzanne, an Andrews woman who would become his wife, soon led him to Waco, where she was studying at Baylor University.