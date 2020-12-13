Waco’s Bryant Stanton heads a studio where his sons and co-workers craft stained glass windows, metal fixtures and hand-built furniture for customers across the state and beyond.

To get to that point took 40 years of scrambling for customers, working on the margins of a small business, teaching classes, selling art supplies, pulling all-nighters to complete orders, juggling the demands of raising a family and dealing with landlords and city regulations.

Oh, and it also took creating objects that bring beauty and visual appeal into customers’ homes, churches, businesses and shared spaces. It is the latter that helped the 62-year-old artist and businessman to his current position as president-elect of the Stained Glass Association of America, but it is the hard work and hard demands of running a business that enable it all.

“There’s the romance of working with your hands,” Stanton said. “Eventually, the romance leaves and it’s a job, but I love it.”

Stanton grew up in Long Island, New York, and then Massachusetts with craft always at hand. His brother Warren worked in wood, his shop a 19th century Dutch barn a short walk from his kitchen, and his brother’s wife wove with spun wool from sheep she raised and sewed quilts. Stanton’s father had helped in a shipyard as a boy, then worked awhile as a home builder and renovator, always with some sort of project underway at home. Middle brother Gary pursued art and went into teaching after studies at Buffalo State College.

“I always wanted to be like my brother Warren. I thought it was so cool, earning a living by working with your hands,” Stanton said.

But he also paid attention to his father, who gave up dreams of working with his hands when that did not pay the bills, leaving to become an engineer and work with industrial diecast metal. A job with The Kirby Co., a maker of vacuum cleaners, eventually took a teenaged Stanton and his parents to the West Texas town of Andrews, while his older brothers were already living on their own.

As a student in Massachusetts and Texas, Stanton had enjoyed his classes in drafting, shop and art, while an undiagnosed dyslexia made math and numbers difficult, he said. After high school, he started classes at Texas Tech University. An unexpected encounter with a stained glass craftsman off campus led to his first piece — a butterfly that still hangs in his office — and what would become his passion. His romance with Suzanne, an Andrews woman who would become his wife, soon led him to Waco, where she was studying at Baylor University.

Looking for work to stay in Waco and having some skills in stained glass crafting, Stanton eventually found Christian bookshop owner Homer Owen interested in having some stained glass items to sell in his store, Rhema The Way. What Owen had in mind were small suncatchers that buyers could hang in their windows at home.

“He asked if I knew how to make something for $1 that he could sell to stores for $2 and customers would buy for $4,” Stanton said.

The young craftsman, now married and with a mortgage, got to work doing just that.

“Day after day, cutting glass and making suncatchers one at a time … I loathed all of this,” he said.

When that job ended, Stanton was given a chance to use a downtown space at 414 Franklin Ave. for a year to get a stained glass business started, and in 1979 at age 21, he started the Stanton Glass Studio. A job from Central Christian Church to clean and restore stained glass windows damaged by fire helped that first year, as did jobs creating windows with pelicans for Brazos Landing and Pelican’s restaurants.

That started a pattern of learning on the job and from others, even as he provided what customers would pay for, from stained glass work to lessons to art supplies in his shop. Working with stained glass projects led into other media: wood working for frames and other insets for glass, metal working for windows and fixtures with glass elements.

“I networked with interior designers and architects in Waco,” he said. “I hung out with people better at doing business than I was.”

He also expanded his glass skills, from developing a technique to etch photo images on glass to glass-blowing, the latter inspired by a family visit to historic Williamsburg, where craftspeople demonstrated 18th century skills.

The growth of Stanton Glass Studio caused Stanton to hire workers that eventually bumped him from hands-on crafting to design, then to operations and administration. A few years ago, the studio changed its name to Stanton Studios, dropping the word “Glass” to reflect its diversification into wood and metalworking.

Stanton’s sons Nathan, Jordan, Samuel and Timothy and daughters Tiffany, Sarah and Julie grew up learning craft at nearby Homestead Heritage and helping in their father’s shop, with the sons eventually growing into the business and diversifying it in the process.

Nathan, 36, started work at 18 with others, first as a home remodeler, then a cabinet builder. At age 22, he took up his father’s offer to help set up a woodworking studio under the Stanton Glass Studio umbrella. He now builds cabinets and fine furniture. Samuel, 29, and Timothy, 23, are continuing primarily in glass while Jordan, 31, handles more of the studio’s operations side. They work together on Stanton Studios’ 20-acre tract near Gholson — a convergence of family, handcraft and land reminiscent of Stanton’s boyhood.

Asked if there is a trademark or characteristic to his work in wood, Nathan said it is quality and specific to the work.

“If I wouldn’t put it in my home, I wouldn’t make it,” he said. “Everything we do is unique. I don’t do the same work twice.”

The business that Bryant Stanton started through hustling for jobs now fields multiple commissions from individuals and businesses that come calling.

Churches and public buildings across Texas and the country have called on Stanton Studios to clean and restore historic windows and fixtures. Other clients request works with a contemporary feel or custom-built to fit homes, offices and other interior spaces. Stanton and his studio also create freestanding art sculptures.

Stanton projects include stained glass for the lobby remodeling of Austin’s Driskill Hotel, a helix sculpture hanging in McLennan Community College’s Michaelis Academic Center, the chapel window in Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, restoration of First Presbyterian Church of Galveston’s historic Tiffany “Peace Angel” window, the Green Door Lofts at 714 Austin Ave.; the “Eternal Flame” sculpture at Baylor’s McLane Stadium; and, more recently, the “Bats Taking Flight” depiction of Mexican freetail bats for the Waco Sculpture Zoo along University Parks Drive.

