Waco Makers: January Letterpress reviving lost art, with some YouTube help

It's a time-consuming process, although Jon Mark points out that printing is the fastest part of the process: preparation and maintenance are essential to minimize costly mistakes. "There's a lot of rags and elbow grease to make sure this process stays clean," he said.

The time from idea to finished product is long enough that the shop requires minimum order sizes for cards and invitations to justify their cost. Holding the finished product in hand — the tangible sense of effort and quality — makes it worthwhile for its creator.

"I work with an idea all the way until I hold it in my hand," Jon Mark said. "The more you do that, the more it pulls you in."

A window separates the couple's main Chandler & Price letterpress and a new Heidelberg one from the stationery and paper goods part of the shop, allowing customers to watch the presses in action. In watching their customers take their time to pick just the right card from those on the shelves, Michelle knows there's a market for what a handcrafted card or invitation says to its recipient, even if it's pricier.

"There's a lot of hard work going into each card. It takes hours to get things right," she said. "There's the time and energy it takes and the quality of our product . . . but it's cool. It's something made right here in Waco."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.