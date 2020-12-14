Waco Makers: January Letterpress reviving lost art, with some YouTube help

Editor's note: The Tribune-Herald in this holiday season is profiling modern-day artisans and how they contribute to a growing Waco craft scene.
Paper carries the message for cards, invitations, stationery and notices, but sometimes the medium carries one of its own.
Paper with weight and texture, its surface dimpled by type, color and fonts chosen with a careful eye — these inform the recipient that the message contained isn't ordinary or routine.
"You can feel how special it is," explained 27-year-old Jon Mark Buckner, who with his wife Michelle own and operate January Letterpress in downtown Waco. "It's a paper you don't normally interact with."
It's a meaning that impressed Michelle Buckner, 26, when she and Jon Mark had their wedding invitations printed on an Austin letterpress four years ago and it's a meaning that they imbue to their craft of making the intangible tangible.
See inside Jon Mark and Michelle Buckner's downtown Waco artisan print shop, January Letterpress.
That desire to create something unique and meaningful preceded their letterpress. The two married after graduating from Baylor in May 2016, Michelle with a bachelor's in church history and an art minor, Jon Mark with a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations.
After two years in Colorado where creating art was largely graphic design, online and unsatisfying, the two returned to Waco where friends and family lived. So did a 1957 Chandler & Price letterpress that Michelle had acquired from a friend in Kansas City and kept in their garage.
Michelle knew how to operate it, having taken a class in letterpress printing while in Colorado, but also knew she didn't want to trade a job in front of a computer for one stuck with a press in a garage.
The Buckners also knew that in an age of desktop publishing and fading habits of correspondence, they needed more than individual orders for handcrafted invitations and cards for a sustainable business. That's when they decided to combine their printing work with a stationery and paper goods shop, putting the two together in a sunny corner on Franklin Avenue and naming it January, after a month known for new beginnings and, as their website says, stepping into fresh hope.
The two soon learned there was a lot to learn. "
There were a lot of failures," Michelle admitted. Jon Mark said YouTube videos and experience now replace the education once transferred through apprenticeship.
Letterpresses print by a flat inked plate contacting paper rather than inkjets spraying ink or a rotary press that prints on paper pulled through inked cylinders, printing methods that are much faster. They require the creation of an etched plate, which must be inked by hand with inks blended for each press run.
Only one color can be printed at a time, so pieces with multiple colors must go through the press multiple times. That tends to shape the Buckners' graphic style, which tends to a clean and minimalist modern style with few, but strong colors.
It's a time-consuming process, although Jon Mark points out that printing is the fastest part of the process: preparation and maintenance are essential to minimize costly mistakes. "There's a lot of rags and elbow grease to make sure this process stays clean," he said.
The time from idea to finished product is long enough that the shop requires minimum order sizes for cards and invitations to justify their cost. Holding the finished product in hand — the tangible sense of effort and quality — makes it worthwhile for its creator.
"I work with an idea all the way until I hold it in my hand," Jon Mark said. "The more you do that, the more it pulls you in."
A window separates the couple's main Chandler & Price letterpress and a new Heidelberg one from the stationery and paper goods part of the shop, allowing customers to watch the presses in action. In watching their customers take their time to pick just the right card from those on the shelves, Michelle knows there's a market for what a handcrafted card or invitation says to its recipient, even if it's pricier.
"There's a lot of hard work going into each card. It takes hours to get things right," she said. "There's the time and energy it takes and the quality of our product . . . but it's cool. It's something made right here in Waco."
