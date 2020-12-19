Waco Makers: Maker's Edge next best thing to Santa's workshop

No fat man with a long white beard greets visitors to Maker's Edge Makerspace, but it might pass for Santa's workshop.

Elves are a no-show, but Truman Cunningham, a 16-year-old student at Rapoport Academy, has been going there since before he was old enough to sign out his own tools. He now visits weekly, fine tuning two fiddles he is making. He sold a prayer bench for $150 and maintains an Instagram account on which he showcases other handmade items.

"It's cathartic," Cunningham said of time passed at Maker's Edge. "I'm a woodworker. I have a shop at my house, but it does not have all the big tools, such as a bandsaw. Maker's Edge makes it so much easier."

Cunningham renewed his monthly membership at Maker's Edge in response to a new partnership between the business and Rapoport Academy. He said his future does not hinge on employment in the trades. A liberal arts education is more likely. But woodworking will remain a passion.

Maker's Edge, it would seem, makes its mark on people.

Handy guys and gals, students, retirees and others with a yen for DIY can make merry and lots of other things there. Tools are available, from lathes to 3D printers and a laser etcher, soldering irons, leather-working implements, a kiln, forge, sewing supplies and a plasma cutter.