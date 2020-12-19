Waco Makers: Maker's Edge next best thing to Santa's workshop

No fat man with a long white beard greets visitors to Maker's Edge Makerspace, but it might pass for Santa's workshop.
Elves are a no-show, but Truman Cunningham, a 16-year-old student at Rapoport Academy, has been going there since before he was old enough to sign out his own tools. He now visits weekly, fine tuning two fiddles he is making. He sold a prayer bench for $150 and maintains an Instagram account on which he showcases other handmade items.
"It's cathartic," Cunningham said of time passed at Maker's Edge. "I'm a woodworker. I have a shop at my house, but it does not have all the big tools, such as a bandsaw. Maker's Edge makes it so much easier."
Cunningham renewed his monthly membership at Maker's Edge in response to a new partnership between the business and Rapoport Academy. He said his future does not hinge on employment in the trades. A liberal arts education is more likely. But woodworking will remain a passion.
Maker's Edge, it would seem, makes its mark on people.
Handy guys and gals, students, retirees and others with a yen for DIY can make merry and lots of other things there. Tools are available, from lathes to 3D printers and a laser etcher, soldering irons, leather-working implements, a kiln, forge, sewing supplies and a plasma cutter.
Everything but a partridge in a pear tree.
A kitchen and microwave accommodate snack and meal preparation. Memberships are available, as are day passes, safety classes, computer access and tips from pros. Maker's Edge knows the urge to manipulate wood or metal may strike at any time, so it allows access at odd hours. Cameras and remote-controlled doors assist with security.
Those not wanting to dirty their hands may negotiate deals with staffers who work on commission, or make arrangements with members willing to help complete projects for others when they wrap up their own.
The holiday season once again has put people in the present-making mood, COVID-19 notwithstanding, said Rick Pardun, husband and business partner of Melissa Pardun, whose idea it was to open Maker's Edge in 2015.
Purdin said Maker's Edge sponsored two promotions to celebrate the occasion: a $99 gift certificate good for three months' use of Maker's Edge, and a series of classes exposing the public to opportunities in its wood, machine and welding shops, and in pottery, electronics and digital fabrication areas.
COVID-19 has taken its toll on Maker's Edge, with hobbyists and other potential users disinclined to venture out during the pandemic.
"We're almost back to normal," said Lydia Pardun, a staff member and daughter of the owners. "The first demographic coming back was 60-year-old men tired of staying at home. They were followed by entrepreneurs and college students."
Support Local Journalism
Now youngsters at Rapoport Academy have greater access to Maker's Edge and a niche for making and marketing their goods as business people. They will have access to working space, tools and raw materials, but also staff expertise, instructional software and industry veterans.
This mix includes Triple Win Waco, a stand-alone business with a workshop on Webster Avenue. Its mission statement says it prepares students for college, career and life. Through partnerships with local schools, Triple Win has organized participation in practical projects including building a mobile trailer for Waco Axe Co. and assembling a pedal cart for Waco Pedal Tours, according to a Rapoport Academy press release.
The latest collaboration moves learning opportunities up a notch.
Students at Rapoport Academy may attend after-school classes in mechatronics and entrepreneurship three nights a week at the Triple Win shop downtown and at Maker's Edge Makerspace, all free of charge.
The deal means any Rapoport student or staff member can visit Maker's Edge during regular operating hours and use the tools and space after completing courses in safety and basic operation. When spring arrives, Maker's Edge will host events for students and their families, with activities to include making cutting boards and pottery, printing T-shirts and engraving.
The point of emphasis is career readiness and exposure to a "hard skills trade," which students can file away in their memory bank, said Clay Springer, Rapoport's career and technical education director.
"They might say they like woodworking, working with metal or computers, but the class also serves to eliminate things students don't like. … There also is an entrepreneurship component," Springer said. "We want participants to make things, sell things and pocket the money."
Becoming adept at using tools and applying classroom concepts to craftsmanship will serve students well as they enter college or the workforce, he said.
Truman's father, Wes Cunningham, said he is a huge Maker's Edge fan, accompanying his son there since the facility opened.
"It's an incredible place," Cunningham said. "It briefly considered closing down but has stabilized due in part to its relationship with Rapoport."
Cunningham said his son especially enjoys making musical instruments, "and he has become so proficient with power tools, it's astonishing."
A Tribune-Herald profile of Maker's Edge in 2016 said monthly subscribers had access to more than $100,000 of equipment. That inventory has grown, Lydia Pardun said during a recent tour. Additions include a foundry, pottery wheels, resin 3-D printer, vinyl cutter and embroidery machine.
Early on, the Parduns witnessed creations including a bicycle-powered pontoon boat, bronze-and-wood iPad holders and theater costumes for McLennan Community College. A local hydroponics greenhouse cut thousands of tiny planters out of styrene foam using the CNC router, an 8-foot-wide computer-controlled carving machine. And an artisan launching his own fine furniture line used Maker's Edge as his primary workspace.
Memberships include the hobbyist package, costing $80 a month, and the ultimate open shop priced at $125 monthly. Students pay $60 a month, and day passes are available for $49, Lydia Pardun said.
Maker's Edge is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 10 to 8 Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.
