Editor’s note: The Tribune-Herald in this holiday season is profiling modern-day artisans and how they contribute to a growing Waco craft scene. Who hasn’t bent a cheap, flimsy spoon while trying to dip into a frozen tub of Blue Bell ice cream?

Bobby Wheat, minister, former missionary and part-time woodworker, has just the solution. Among the many items that Wheat makes in his shop are elaborate, heavy-duty ice cream scoops.

While the durable, $65 scoops cost a bit more than some, they are hand-turned, custom-made with a heft that can easily take on the coldest container of Rocky Road.

They will save your other utensils and likely be the last ice cream scoop you will ever buy, Wheat says.

Plus, Wheat offers a bonus guarantee that the Blue Bell tastes better when served with one of his unique scoops.

At 62, Wheat exemplifies how an artisan can hone his or her craft over a lifetime even while pursuing a seemingly unrelated career.

He has a full-time job as preaching minister at Lake Shore Drive Church of Christ. He and his wife of 41 years, Nancy, live in the church parsonage, which has benefitted over the past eight years from updates courtesy of Wheat’s woodworking skills after church members allowed him to convert the garage into his woodworking shop.

While Wheat is not ready to give up his day job, his woodworking business has picked up steam in the past three years since he started selling his custom wares. Some include cutting boards, coffee scoops, vases, small wooden Christmas tree ornaments, pens and seam rippers for seamstresses such as his wife, who made 600 masks during the early stages of the pandemic.

The business, Woods by Wheat, started out mainly with word-of-mouth sales, but has grown steadily as Wheat increased his social media presence, developed a website and got a boost from the folks at Creative Waco, a nonprofit that supports cultural and creative arts in Waco. Creative Waco features Wheat and other local artists and artisans on its online marketplace, makeitinwaco.com.

He also has created a higher visibility for his goods by displaying them at the Downtown Farmers Market, Cultivate 7Twelve on Austin Avenue, the Eastside Market and at Uptown Art Walk.

“I do what I enjoy and kind of get paid for it,” Wheat said of his craft. “If it had taken off too quickly, I couldn’t have kept up. We are at a point now where I would be happy if it grew more, but slowly and steadily. I have a more important job that I don’t want to neglect while this is kind of ramping up. Maybe it will be something that keeps me going after I retire. It’s nice to have a side gig.”

Visitors to Wheat’s workshop walk through a gauntlet of wood lining the sidewalk. He said people who know of his woodworking passion give him wood, and Wheat is always on the lookout for fallen trees or limbs as he drives around town.

Most of what he scavengers or accepts in donations is still too green to use right away. So much of what Wheat makes is made from walnut, maple or cherry, which are readily available from hardwood suppliers. He also likes to use Texas standbys, such as mesquite, pecan and oak. He even uses chinaberry, a tree in the mahogany family that is better known for invading neglected city lots.

“Really, there isn’t anything I wouldn’t try to turn if I got my hands on it,” Wheat said. “But it has to be properly aged. They say to allow an inch per year of thickness plus a year. So if you cut materials down to 3 inches thick, you have to wait four years to use it. I’ve got some wood over there in the corner that’s been there a long time.”

One of the first pieces visible in the workshop is an iPad holder that Wheat is making for his sister, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. Wheat apologizes for the clutter while he puts a piece of chinaberry on a lathe and starts stripping away the bark to reveal the beautiful wood beneath.

Wheat prefers the beauty of the natural wood but uses stain on his Christmas tree ornaments and two-tone cutting boards, which are popular sellers and decorative enough for party hosts to display meats and cheeses on.

Besides the items he makes in his shop, Wheat also takes pride in the tables, cabinets and other items has has made for the parsonage and in his woodworking shop.

Wheat grew up in Andrews during the thick of the West Texas oil boom. His great-grandfather was a carpenter who passed his knowledge down to Wheat’s grandfather. Wheat’s father, an oilfield supply store manager, learned woodworking from his father and passed on the love for the craft to Wheat.

“I think I have always been in woodworking,” Wheat said. “It’s not a family trade but certainly a family habit. My Dad was a fixer and a builder. He fixed and repaired whatever he needed to and did his own remodeling and taught me some of that. So I grew up around it and always had some kind of woodworking capability.”

Wheat was majoring in industrial education at Abilene Christian University when he met Nancy, and his life took a turn. He added biblical studies to his major, he and Nancy were married and two years later they moved to Zimbabwe, where Nancy had been born and raised. They spent a total of eight years in southern Africa during two stints as missionaries, doing evangelistic work and teaching.

Wheat continued his woodworking in Zimbabwe, even with the limited tools available to him, although his work there was more functional than aesthetic.

“I’m not an art maker,” Wheat said. “I’m a useful thing maker.”

Noting her father’s modesty, Wheat’s daughter, Stefanie Johnson, a project manager at Creative Waco, jumped in to clarify.

“He makes beautiful things that are functional,” she said. “And things you can use in your everyday life that elevate your space.”

