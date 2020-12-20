Waco Makers: Potter behind Black Oak Art builds business cups at a time

"I found out it's pretty hard to market yourself," he said. "I was making jars, teapots and mugs, but it wasn't enough to pay the bills."

Martin met and married his wife, Sara, in 2001, and the two ran Texas Tea and Coffee in McGregor for a while, before leaving for a church planting venture in southern California. They returned to Waco in 2008 where they had the first of their three children and Martin got a job teaching art at A.J. Moore Academy.

Eventually a Waco neighbor, Jill Mashburn Barrett, saw some of Martin's work, liked it and asked him to make some mugs branded with her coffeeshop's name, Common Grounds, that she could sell. He did, and one of those mugs led a Common Grounds customer, Joanna Gaines, to order 20 mugs for thank-you baskets she gave to home remodeling clients.

When Gaines opened her first store several years later, the original Magnolia Market on Bosque Boulevard, she came calling and placed an order for 50 mugs, per month, and at double the price she had paid for her first order. Martin, who had flirted with quitting pottery, decided to organize a studio and go into ceramics full-time. He moved from his ever-full garage to space he rented from Anthem Studios in the basement of the Praetorian Building, then to Art Center of Waco as artist-in-residence and on to Black Oak Art's current location in Hewitt.