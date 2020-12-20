Waco Makers: Potter behind Black Oak Art builds business cups at a time

Jonathan Martin fell in love with working with clay as a high school student, but it was word of mug that built his business, Black Oak Art.
What started with a few handmade coffee mugs for a friend's Waco coffeeshop, Common Grounds, has expanded to a pottery company that employs 26 and, thanks in part to major home decor customer Magnolia, ships mugs, plates, vases, pitchers and other ceramic ware across the country.
A desire for an easy class led Martin to take ceramics as an elective as a student at Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California. To his surprise, he found he enjoyed working with clay and spent spare moments returning to the school's clay shop.
The son of educators in a family of educators, Martin thought about pursuing a degree in education when he attended Baylor University starting in 1996. A friend challenged him to follow his passion when choosing a major and he ended up switching from history and Spanish, subjects with demonstrated need for teachers, and declaring as a studio art major, with history and Spanish minors.
"It was a big ask at the time, but I haven't regretted it," he said.
After graduation, Martin still picked up a teaching certification during his first job, teaching art at Waco High School. The years that followed saw Martin's ceramics always as a sidelines, in part because of the intimidating entry cost for a kiln, potter's wheel and space to dry, store and sell products. He shifted to managing coffeeshops and substitute teaching while testing the waters for a pottery venture.
"I found out it's pretty hard to market yourself," he said. "I was making jars, teapots and mugs, but it wasn't enough to pay the bills."
Martin met and married his wife, Sara, in 2001, and the two ran Texas Tea and Coffee in McGregor for a while, before leaving for a church planting venture in southern California. They returned to Waco in 2008 where they had the first of their three children and Martin got a job teaching art at A.J. Moore Academy.
Eventually a Waco neighbor, Jill Mashburn Barrett, saw some of Martin's work, liked it and asked him to make some mugs branded with her coffeeshop's name, Common Grounds, that she could sell. He did, and one of those mugs led a Common Grounds customer, Joanna Gaines, to order 20 mugs for thank-you baskets she gave to home remodeling clients.
When Gaines opened her first store several years later, the original Magnolia Market on Bosque Boulevard, she came calling and placed an order for 50 mugs, per month, and at double the price she had paid for her first order. Martin, who had flirted with quitting pottery, decided to organize a studio and go into ceramics full-time. He moved from his ever-full garage to space he rented from Anthem Studios in the basement of the Praetorian Building, then to Art Center of Waco as artist-in-residence and on to Black Oak Art's current location in Hewitt.
The increasing scale of the Magnolia orders, from 50 mugs per month to 50 per week, then 100 per week, led him to hire extra workers and transform Black Oak Art into a production studio. With the growth came new lessons, particularly when Magnolia Market's online store included Black Oak Art wares. Selling online showed him a need for visual consistency in his products — customers wanted what they received to look just like the catalog illustration — and how to package fragile items for cross-country deliveries.
"I was getting pretty good at shipping pottery shards for a while," Martin said.
He also found a need to diversify Black Oak Art's offerings, expanding into dinnerware, serving plates, vases and pitchers, all of which found their way onto the shelves of his wife's downtown Waco home furnishings store, Gather.
The opening of Magnolia Market at the Silos in 2015 took retail orders to a new level, and Black Oak Art now produces on a weekly basis some 1,000 mugs, several hundred vases, 80 to 100 plates and bowls, plus pitchers, serving plates and custom pieces.
Needing more production room and some retail space for Black Oak Art, and its 26 employees, Martin is preparing for a move to 17th Street and Franklin Avenue. The Waco potter hopes the new location also will allow room for the Black Oak Guild, a loose collection of local potters and ceramics students who handle some of the firm's commissions, and pottery lessons.
While mugs may seem somewhat humble and ordinary in the broader world of pottery, Martin finds it the item most likely to earn an owner's affection.
"(A mug) is one of the first things in your hand after you wake up and it's a companion that follows you around the house," he said. "There's something about a mug."
And, as Black Oak Art's sales seem to bear out, if that home companion is hand-crafted, that is even better.
