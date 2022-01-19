Waco making path for Salvation Army move out of downtown

The city of Waco is set to buy almost 10 acres on La Salle Avenue in hopes of selling it on to The Salvation Army for a campus to replace its downtown operations.

The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to buy the 9.9-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $1.9 million. Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said the city bought the land so it would be easier for The Salvation Army to secure a lot large enough to house all of its services, but there is no timeline set for a move to unfold.

“Conversations are ongoing and we hope to reach a positive resolution that will be beneficial to the city, The Salvation Army and the community as a whole,” Holt said.

Salvation Army Corps Officer James Taylor said the organization has been trying to move all of its services to a single location since he joined in 2018. He said he has been looking for alternative sites for the last two years.

“The property we have downtown is not large enough to effectively serve the community,” Taylor said. “They’re old buildings. It’s a small piece of property in relation to what we need, and the facilities are outdated.”