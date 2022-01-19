Waco making path for Salvation Army move out of downtown

The city of Waco is set to buy almost 10 acres on La Salle Avenue in hopes of selling it on to The Salvation Army for a campus to replace its downtown operations.
The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to buy the 9.9-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $1.9 million. Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said the city bought the land so it would be easier for The Salvation Army to secure a lot large enough to house all of its services, but there is no timeline set for a move to unfold.
“Conversations are ongoing and we hope to reach a positive resolution that will be beneficial to the city, The Salvation Army and the community as a whole,” Holt said.
Salvation Army Corps Officer James Taylor said the organization has been trying to move all of its services to a single location since he joined in 2018. He said he has been looking for alternative sites for the last two years.
“The property we have downtown is not large enough to effectively serve the community,” Taylor said. “They’re old buildings. It’s a small piece of property in relation to what we need, and the facilities are outdated.”
The Salvation Army owns 4.6 acres split between two downtown-area sites, with a combined taxable value of more than $5 million. The 9.9 acres on La Salle the city is buying has a taxable value of $700,040, according to McLennan County Appraisal District records.
The organization's church near Interstate 35, along with its Community Kitchen, social services, administration, emergency financial assistance office, food pantry, men’s shelter and women’s shelter would eventually move to the new site. Only The Salvation Army’s thrift store on West Waco Drive, in a facility that also serves as a food pantry, social services office and administration building, would stay in place as a thrift store.
The Salvation Army’s downtown location has 20 beds and houses the Community Kitchen that serves meals daily to people in need. Taylor said the Salvation Army bought the downtown property in 1931.
“It’s been three or four things since then, and it’s just kind of morphed into this, that and another thing,” Taylor said. “The facilities weren’t designed for the services they’re offering, and this community deserves better than that.”
The Community Kitchen and Salvation Army shelters are just under a mile away from My Brother’s Keeper, a Mission Waco homeless shelter on Mary Avenue. The La Salle location is 2 miles away from My Brother’s Keeper and the Meyer Center, Mission Waco’s center for social services for people who are homeless.
Jerrod Clark, director of the Meyer Center and social services for Mission Waco, said moving Salvation Army services farther away will mean people who need those services in addition to services elsewhere in town will require some kind of transportation back and forth.
“I’m sure there could be something worked out to minimize the challenges from the location change, but I think that would be something between the city, Waco Transit and the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition,” Clark said.
Clark said a homeless person in Waco needs to move between multiple agencies for meals, shelter and services at the Salvation Army, My Brother’s Keeper, Gospel Café and other locations throughout downtown Waco, often moving back and forth between them multiple times a day.
To eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, a person needs to zigzag across downtown more than once in a day.
Someone staying at My Brother’s Keeper, for example, would be able to eat at the Meyer Center until 1 p.m. The Salvation Army provides lunch on Monday and Tuesday, and the Gospel Café at 825 S. 10th St. serves lunch on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Salvation Army serves dinner every night. He said moving services to La Salle would double the distance between the Meyer Center and the Salvation Army.
“That would be almost 9 miles a day for lunch and dinner,” Clark said. “That’s rough and tough on anybody.”