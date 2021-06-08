 Skip to main content
Waco man dies in motorcycle accident
A Waco man died in an accident on Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

According to the Waco Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of N. 30th Street and Gorman Avenue at 2:45 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a Ford F150 pickup truck.

Mark Barnes, 61, of Waco, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling east on Gorman Avenue and the truck was traveling south on N. 30th Street when the two collided at the intersection.

The accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed, according to the department’s press release.

The Waco Fire Department and AMR also responded to the collision.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

