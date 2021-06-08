Waco man dies in motorcycle wreck

A Waco man died Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.
Mark Barnes, 61, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he later died, according to a Waco Police Department press release.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North 30th Street and Gorman Avenue at 2:45 p.m. for a collision involving a motorcycle and a Ford F-150, according to the press release.
Police said the motorcycle was traveling east on Gorman, and the truck was traveling south on 30th when the two collided at the intersection.
The wreck is still under investigation and no charges have been filed, according to the department’s press release.
The Waco Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to the collision.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.