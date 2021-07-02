 Skip to main content
Waco man identified as victim in fatal wreck outside Gholson
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified James Johnson Jr., 46, of Waco, as the driver who died in a wreck near Gholson on Thursday.

Johnson was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Gholson Road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 933, when the vehicle left the road on a curve and crashed into a fence near Lassetter Lane, according to a press release from DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard. No one else was in the vehicle.

Troopers responded at about 4:30 p.m., and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. Johnson's family has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

