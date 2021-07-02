Waco man identified as victim in fatal wreck outside Gholson

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified James Johnson Jr., 46, of Waco, as the driver who died in a wreck near Gholson on Thursday.

Johnson was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Gholson Road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 933, when the vehicle left the road on a curve and crashed into a fence near Lassetter Lane, according to a press release from DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard. No one else was in the vehicle.

Troopers responded at about 4:30 p.m., and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. Johnson's family has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.

