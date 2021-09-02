Waco man indicted in alleged 10-year abuse of family member

A 68-year-old Waco man was named in an eight-count indictment Wednesday that charges him with sexually abusing a family member over a 10-year period.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Benjamin Diaz on counts charging continuous sexual abuse of a young child, two counts of sexual assault of a child and five counts of indecency with a child by contact.

Reports filed in the case allege Diaz sexually abused a female family member from the age of seven to 17. The girl told Waco police investigators that Diaz sexually abused her about two times a month from November 2010 to November 2017 and reported the abuse occurred more frequently the older she got, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The alleged victim made the sexual assault outcry during a "medical wellness screening," the affidavit states.

Diaz remains free on bond. Court records show that Diaz currently is not represented by an attorney.

Continuous sexual assault of a young child is punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole up to life without parole. Sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact are second-degree felonies punishable by from two to 20 years in prison.

