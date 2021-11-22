Waco man placed on deferred probation in sexual assault of runaway teenager

A Waco man who admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old runaway last year was placed on deferred probation Monday.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court approved a plea agreement between the state and Jose Antonio Sierra and sentenced him to deferred probation for 10 years.

Waco police charged Sierra, 22, with trafficking of a person, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison, and sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutor Sharon Pruitt agreed to dismiss the trafficking count in exchange for Sierra's guilty plea to sexual assault of a child and her offer of deferred probation. In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants complete the terms and conditions of probation.

"A trial in this matter would have been detrimental to the progress that the victim has made in counseling and therapy," Pruitt said. "It would have set her back."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sierra's attorney, Sandy Gately, suggested that Waco police possibly overcharged the case.