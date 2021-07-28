Waco man shot while taking out trash now recovering at home after two weeks hospitalized

“It was just horrible and I wanted him to know that he wasn’t there alone,” Felicia said of the initial time in the hospital.

In the intensive care unit in Temple, he was connected to a breathing tube because of the injuries to his jaw, which was shattered in the shooting, and he was put under sedation for three days, she said.

While in the hospital, he had a tracheotomy, a procedure to create an airway into the trachea through the front of the neck, and a dental surgeon had to wire his mouth shut to install a brace for his jaw.

While Steven Anderson survived the shooting and was discharged from the hospital Friday, the road to recovery is far from over.

Felicia Anderson said he is not able to eat and has to be fed through a tube connected to his stomach three times a day for at least the next eight weeks, and he will also have additional surgeries.

Mentally, he is also struggling, she said.

“He is strong. Like who takes a bullet to the face and still stands? He didn’t even fall to the ground,” she said. “It makes me think he is Superman, but his spirits are down and that is not him. He is usually lively and it takes a lot to get him upset so it’s hard to see him just lying there.”