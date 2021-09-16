Waco man to represent tribe in dedication of Grapevine public work memorializing broken 1843 treaty

A recently relocated Waco resident and descendent of the Waco people will represent his tribe this weekend during the dedication of "Peace Circle," a new public art installation in Grapevine representing a broken treaty signed in 1843.
James “Derek” Ross, a longtime missionary in the Philippines who moved to Waco last year, said he is honored at the opportunity to represent The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, which includes the Waco, during the unveiling at the 35th Annual GrapeFest on Saturday. Ross said he hopes it will help educate people on the value of his ancestry.
"Peace Circle" in central Grapevine features 11 larger-than-life-size bronze statues representing 10 Native leaders, including Waco Chief Acahquash, and Republic of Texas President Sam Houston during a meeting on the Grape Vine Prairie in 1843 that led to the Treaty at Bird's Fort. Despite the treaty and eventual establishment of a reservation on the Brazos River, the Native people were soon forced out of Texas. Other leaders depicted in "Peace Circle" are from the Delaware, Chickasaw, Tawakoni, Keechi, Caddo, Anadarko, Ioni, Biloxi and Cherokee.
Ross, a descendent of the Waco, was asked to represent the Wichita and Affiliated Tribe, based in Anadarko, Oklahoma, at the ceremony because the COVID-19 pandemic has made traveling difficult for many.
“It’s incredible,” Ross said. “I’ve lived in the Philippines for almost 20 years and I am great at everything that I do there but all the great that I do is for the people there. I haven’t done anything for my tribe ever because somehow I am a missionary in the Philippines.”
Ross said he hopes being back in Texas, especially in Waco, will give him the opportunity to act as a liaison between his tribe and the people of Waco to help preserve a little more of his culture.
“What is really important is not being an angry Wichita people because our land was taken,” Ross said. “Really it is about helping educate people so that they are aware of the history. It is also a challenge for city government. … If Baylor University were to say that ‘We recognize that the Waco people were living here, on the land our university sits today,’ … it’s not about compensation, but for education.”
As one of the speakers during the ceremony Saturday, Ross said he hopes to convey the message that his people were here and their culture should not be left to die out.
While Ross said the tribe is growing, now with about 3,600 members, he does not know of other members in the Waco area. He said there are about 100 members in Texas, a drastic reduction from the 33,000 who once occupied land between Waco and Kansas City.
Ross said his father, James “Bunny” Ross, always reminded him to “Remember we are Waco,” a message passed from his grandmother and a reminder to keep their culture and history.
“I’ve been a missionary in the Philippines for 20 years so I have a real understanding of what it feels to be a foreigner,” Ross said.
His ancestors also knew that feeling, even before they were forced to move.
“The interesting thing about Native Americans is that the feeling of being foreign was brought to them,” Ross said.
A report on the dedication by The Oklahoman newspaper notes that, while the treaty did end violent clashes in some areas, it ultimately did little to secure what it designated as Native land. Edward Tarrant, the chief negotiator of the Treaty at Bird's Fort and namesake for Tarrant County where the monument will stand, was known for leading militias against Native groups, and settlers had moved onto land in the Grapevine area within months of the treaty, according to The Oklahoman. Tarrant is not part of the monument.
The ceremony Saturday in Grapevine "will begin with a Land Acknowledgment that states that Grapevine respectfully acknowledges all Indigenous People who have lived on the Grape Vine Prairie since time immemorial and reaffirms friendship and relationship with the 10 nations who met here with Sam Houston in 1843," according to the event website.
“We just want to educate people,” Ross said. “The challenge with the history of Native Americans is that it’s limited to the Western people, the Anglo people, who are writing history books. There is not really a broad group of Wichita people who are writing history books.”
In addition to the dedication ceremony from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, educational events will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ross said the dedication represents an opportunity for better understanding and peace.
“Peace happens progressively when our communities know well the cultures around us and the people in these cultures,” Ross said. “Our nation needs peace today and for the tomorrow coming.”
In addition to Waco Chief Acahquash and Texas President Sam Houston, "Peace Circle" includes:
- Cherokee Captain Chicken Trotter
- Chickasaw Captain Ishteukatubby, or Ishtayakaat abi
- Anadarko Chief Jose Maria, or Iesh
- Keechi Chief Kateahtick, or Kottanteek
- Caddo Chief Red Bear
- Biloxi Chief Hoyo Tubby
- Delaware Chief Roasting Ear, or Pacondalinquaing
- Tawakoni Chief Kechikaroqua
- Ioni Chief Towaash