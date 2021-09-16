Waco man to represent tribe in dedication of Grapevine public work memorializing broken 1843 treaty

Ross said he hopes being back in Texas, especially in Waco, will give him the opportunity to act as a liaison between his tribe and the people of Waco to help preserve a little more of his culture.

“What is really important is not being an angry Wichita people because our land was taken,” Ross said. “Really it is about helping educate people so that they are aware of the history. It is also a challenge for city government. … If Baylor University were to say that ‘We recognize that the Waco people were living here, on the land our university sits today,’ … it’s not about compensation, but for education.”

As one of the speakers during the ceremony Saturday, Ross said he hopes to convey the message that his people were here and their culture should not be left to die out.

While Ross said the tribe is growing, now with about 3,600 members, he does not know of other members in the Waco area. He said there are about 100 members in Texas, a drastic reduction from the 33,000 who once occupied land between Waco and Kansas City.

Ross said his father, James “Bunny” Ross, always reminded him to “Remember we are Waco,” a message passed from his grandmother and a reminder to keep their culture and history.

