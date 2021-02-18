Waco mayor: Water system on the brink; curtail use now

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek urged residents and businesses Thursday afternoon to cut back water consumption by 50%, saying the city water system was overtaxed and at risk of losing pressure.

"Our water supply is critically low," he said in a video posted online around 4 p.m. "We are currently pumping all we can, but the main problems we are facing right now are leaks and high usage. We are pumping twice our normal daily usage and the system is sitting at a critically low capacity.

"While we don't expect shutting off the water throughout the entire city, a communitywide boil water notice is imminent if demand doesn't change. If systems conditions worsen some areas might not have water at all."

He said falling pressure at some point could also keep firefighters from having adequate water to fight fires.

Councilman Hector Sabido also released a Spanish version of the video.

Cities must maintain a certain level of pressure in their pipes to avoid backflow of contaminated water, and must issue boil water notices if those pressures are not met. San Antonio and Austin are among several cities in Texas that had boil water notices Thursday.