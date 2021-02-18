Waco-McLennan County health district, Ascension Providence plan catch-up clinics for vaccine

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday and Saturday, weather permitting and by appointment only.

Priority will be given to second dose appointments and those appointments missed last week due to weather. Those eligible will be notified through an email from wacovaccines@wacotx.com, or by phone to schedule an appointment.

The clinic is expected to serve those who are already signed up for the shots, but people eligible for the vaccine can still join the waiting list at https://www.blockitnow.com/wacowaitlist.

Ascension Providence also will hold a vaccination clinic Saturday, weather permitting, for Waco and Midway Independent School District staff members who are 65 years or older, or who have a pre-existing chronic medical condition in line with the state’s 1B vaccine priority guidelines.

The clinic is expected to provide more than 700 staff members with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.