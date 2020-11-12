Waco, McLennan County in 'uncharted' COVID-19 territory with exponential spread, Halloween cases

Griggs said local spread of the virus has been overwhelmingly between friends and family members and is not travel-related.

“It is in those circles where you feel familiarity and comfort with the individual, and that presumption of safety is why the individuals make the poor judgment of taking off the mask, getting close together, and that’s why the virus is spreading in those circles,” Griggs said.

Officials are investigating two clusters of cases linked to churches, he said. Thirteen local long-term care facilities have at least one active COVID-19 case among residents or staff members, and a total of 24 people affiliated with those facilities have active COVID-19 cases.

Fourteen public K-12 school districts and three private schools in the county have a total of 156 active COVID-19 cases, 110 in students and 46 in employees.

“Like the country, our county is now in uncharted territory in terms of the volume of new cases per day, per 100,000 in population,” Griggs said. “The implications of this are sobering. One is that there are cases so widespread that it is difficult to maintain contact tracing and adequate follow-up on that entire population.”